FILE PHOTO / THE MORNING CALL
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Wilson man charged with raping child for years

September 18, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Sarah M. Wojcik
FILE PHOTO / THE MORNING CALL

Authorities say the sexual abuse began in 2014, when the girl was five or six years old.