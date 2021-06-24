Wilmington, NC Welcomes Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is giving a warm welcome to the newest restaurant in Wilmington! This is Crave’s second of 5 locations slated to open in North Carolina this year. Founded in 2018 by Samantha and Salvatore Rincione have introduced a brand like no other. In just three short years, they have expanded rapidly selling over 36 units across the US, and 5 beautiful food trucks taking over the roads. Crave has streamlined the drinking industry byhaving a self-serve beer and mixed drink wall! With tons of local crafts, as well mixed drinks on tap, Crave cannot be stopped in the industry!

Crave isn’t just about the booze either – they have absolutely mouthwatering food that can please anybody! BBQ BBQ BBQ – they have pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked brisket, and more! Throw it in a taco, a bowl, a sandwich, or just eat it straight up, Crave can do it all. Crave also supplies any of your hot dog needs, with all beef dogs grilled to perfection, bratwurst, and hot/mild sausages, it’s hard to choose amongst the delicious options!

Make sure to bring your kids too, as they have a perfect kid’s menu with options for even the pickiest of eaters, and to top it off, kids eat free on Wednesdays! Crave also can cater your events, while you can enjoy it with a full glass and belly.

Crave Wilmington is owned by Daniel Morman, who owns 2 other locations in Concord NC and Charlotte NC. Daniel says, “We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors this past weekend. Customers were excited and so were we. The feedback was absolutely amazing and we cant wait to welcome more Wilmington residents to enjoy our outdoor patio with a firepit, games and play area.” Wilmington’s vibrant culture will be perfect for this opening, as Mr. Morman is excited to host tons of fun at Crave, including live music and movie night’s!

Be sure to join them, and #BEATTHECRAVING!

With Crave you will receive

Operational Assistance

Ongoing training

Real Estate Assistance

Experienced management

Delicious menu

Beautiful design

And More!

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, and to be in business for yourself, not by yourself, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

