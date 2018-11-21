  1. Home
Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory comes to the Charmery's Ice Cream Factory in December

From www.baltimoresun.com by Chris Kaltenbach
Snozberry sorbet ? Why not? The Charmery Ice Cream Factory in Medfield will be going all Willy Wonka when it hosts (and supplies the treats for) a “full sensory movie experience” next month with a pair of screenings of the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11 a.m. Dec. 9, “The Charmery Goes Wonka” will include ice creams and other treats “that relate to specific scenes in the movie,” Charmery co-owner David Alima wrote in a press release (hence the “snozberry sorbet”). Other “whimsical moments” are promised throughout the screenings.

Tickets for the showings, priced at $30, are available at thecharmery.com. The Charmery Ice Cream Factory is located in the Union Collective, 1700 W. 41st St.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun