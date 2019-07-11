Willy’s Mexicana Grill Supports Guests’ Health Goals with ‘Your Goal. Our Bowl!’ Campaign

Atlanta’s favorite local burrito shop offers bowls that align with dietary needs or preferences

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Whatever your goal is, whether it be to follow a specific diet or live a healthier life, Willy’s Mexicana Grill has a delicious new bowl to help.

With so many consumers aiming to improve their lifestyle, guests are often looking for healthier options that are still full of flavor, and Willy’s delivers just that. The fast-casual restaurant offers a tasty option for any dietary need or preference with a menu that features incredibly fresh, quality ingredients, many of which are nutrient-dense.

Guests searching for healthier options or following a Keto, Paleo or Vegan diet, can use the Goal Bowl when they visit Willy’s:

Order the Goal Bowl – Packed with a healthy serving of lettuce, adobe chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole and cucumbers. (Want it Vegan? Order it with tofu.)

To follow Keto, Willy’s bowls have no rice, beans, corn or tofu. For a Vegan diet, the bowls can exclude meat, fish, dairy, eggs, bee products or animal-based ingredients, and if you’re trying Paleo, your bowl can leave out dairy, rice, quinoa, beans, corns, sugar and highly-processed foods.

A menu is available in-store to help you customize your Goal Bowl according to your personal diet and taste!

Flavor and quality are of supreme importance to Willy’s. All of Willy’s poultry products are hormone and steroid-free. Willy’s serves USDA Certified Angus Beef Prime Steak seasoned with a mild ancho chili dry rub and grilled to perfection. Additionally, every week at Willy’s, they shred 494 pounds of cheese, cut 21,624 pounds of tomatoes, dice 1,645 pounds of serrano peppers and scoop 14,160 perfectly ripe avocados. These fresh ingredients make every burrito taste that much better.

All 31 Willy’s locations, except the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport location, are serving the Goal Bowl, so you can satisfy your craving for delicious Mexican food and stick to your goal. Visit your local restaurant and find the meal that’s perfect for you. For the restaurant nearest you and more information about Willy’s, visit willys.com.

About Willy’s Mexicana Grill

Founded by Willy Bitter in the Buckhead area of Atlanta in 1995, Willy’s Mexicana Grill offers a variety of Fresh-Mex menu items, including its award-winning signature California-style burritos, made from the freshest ingredients. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly, vegan and vegetarian. Today, Willy’s has 31 locations throughout the Atlanta area, in Athens, Peachtree City, Columbus and Cartersville. For more information, visit willys.com, or follow Willy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com