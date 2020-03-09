Willy’s Mexicana Grill’s New Take-Home Offer is Something to Taco ‘Bout

Atlanta’s favorite local southwestern grill launches Taco Box, available online, in-store and for delivery

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Willy’s Mexicana Grill has a new way to make dining at home convenient for family and friends, and it’s spectacolar.

Guests can now bring Willy’s made-from-scratch ingredients home to build their own tacos with the new Taco Box! For just $34.95, the Taco Box serves four to six people. It includes: choice of one or two proteins, Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, choice of soft flour tortillas and/or hard shells, choice of one salsa, choice of black or pinto beans, rice and chips. For an additional $3.25, guests can add cheese dip or guacamole, or get both for $5.

To add to the excitement, every Tuesday during March and April, guests can save $5 on the Taco Box in honor of Taco Box Tuesday!

“Sometimes, the day gets crazy and all of a sudden there’s no time to cook,” said Chief Burrito Roller Willy Bitter. “We created a solution with the Taco Box so that eating at home is both quick and delicious. You can enjoy the Taco Box at your own dinner table with family, or you can impress your friends by bringing it to a party. No matter what the occasion is, Willy’s Taco Box saves the day.”

The Taco Box will be offered at every Willy’s location except the Peachtree Center, AT&T Food Court, Georgia State University campus and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport locations. Guests can order online, in-store, or have the Taco Box delivered through DoorDash.com .

Flavor and quality are of supreme importance to Willy’s. All of Willy’s poultry products are hormone and steroid-free. Ground beef is new on Willy’s menu, and in keeping with its commitment to quality, only Certified Angus Brand Beef will do. It is simmered in Willy’s fire-roasted tomato puree made in-house and a blend of spices to give it an authentic, homestyle taste. Additionally, every week at Willy’s, they shred 494 pounds of cheese, cut 21,624 pounds of tomatoes, dice 1,645 pounds of serrano peppers and scoop 14,160 perfectly ripe avocados. These fresh ingredients make every taco taste that much better.

Willy’s currently has 31 locations throughout the Atlanta area. For the restaurant nearest you and more information, visit willys.com .

About Willy’s Mexicana Grill

Founded by Willy Bitter in the Buckhead area of Atlanta in 1995, Willy’s Mexicana Grill offers a variety of Fresh-Mex menu items, including its award-winning signature California-style burritos, made from the freshest ingredients. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly, vegan and vegetarian. Today, Willy’s has 31 locations throughout the Atlanta area, in Athens, Peachtree City, Columbus and Cartersville. For more information, visit willys.com , or follow Willy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .