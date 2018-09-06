Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Celebrates the Lone Star State with New ‘Texas Faves’ Menu

Cheddar Pepper Burger

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) What do you get when you combine some of the best food that Texas has to offer to create one delicious menu? Willie’s Grill & Icehouse’s new “Texas Faves” menu.

Everything’s bigger (and better) in Texas, which is why Willie’s – the Houston-based restaurant known for serving “Great Food and More Fun” to Texans – is tipping its hat to the Lone Star State with the debut of these special menu items:

Icehouse Cobb ($9.99) – Spring mix, iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed in ranch and topped with fried chicken, bacon, street corn, diced egg, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles and a creamy chipotle sauce.

($9.99) – Spring mix, iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed in ranch and topped with fried chicken, bacon, street corn, diced egg, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles and a creamy chipotle sauce. Cheddar Pepper Burger ($9.29) – Half-pound fresh, never frozen Certified Angus Beef patty topped with a roasted pepper cheese mix and caramelized onions on a jalapeño cheddar bun.

($9.29) – Half-pound fresh, never frozen Certified Angus Beef patty topped with a roasted pepper cheese mix and caramelized onions on a jalapeño cheddar bun. Texas Fried Chicken Club ($9.79) – Crispy fried chicken breast with a roasted pepper cheese mix topped with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast with roasted jalapeño mayonnaise.

Pair that with an ice cold bucket of Texas beer and a side of Willie’s Loaded Fries, topped with queso, bacon, green onions and Willie’s famous homemade ranch, and you’ve got yourself a match made in heaven.

Willie’s has several Texas beers available, including: Karbach Love Street, Revolver Blood & Honey, Oskar Blues Beerito, Deep Ellum Brewing Neato Bandito, Deep Ellum Brewing Dallas Blonde, Southern Star Bombshell Blonde, Real Ale Axis IPA, and Busted Sandal 210 Ale. Buy five of those beers to put in a bucket and get the sixth bottle free!

“Our menu already features Texas favorites, but we are always looking for ways to spice things up for our guests, and there’s no better way to do that than with some delicious new down-home Texas fare,” said Josh Hill, Willie’s VP of Operations. “The Lone Star State is like no other place on Earth, and that’s worth celebrating. So come out, kick back, indulge in some Texas favorites and relax on Texas’ best patio with a local brew in-hand.”

This crave-worthy menu is now available in all of Willie’s restaurants, so be sure to stop by and indulge in a true Texas experience; the kind that you can only find at Willie’s.

Willie’s menu boasts some of the best burgers in Texas, giant hand-breaded Chicken Fried Steak, finger lickin’ Baby Back Ribs and Texas Seafood. From boiled crawfish to BBQ, Willie’s offers up several mouthwatering dishes that are sure to please. With establishments peppering the Long Star State, Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is proud to call itself a Texas original. Its newest restaurant is set to open in the Grand Parkway Marketplace at 6815 N. Grand Parkway W. in Spring, Texas in early October.

For more information and to find the location nearest you, visit williesgrillandicehouse.com.

About Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

Beginning as a stand-alone burger joint back in 1993 in Houston, Texas, Willie’s is still the place to go when you’re looking to kick back with family and friends and dig in to some down-home Texas fare. Willie’s captures the feel of the traditional Texas Icehouse that offers a casual restaurant feel with old-time nostalgia. Add some lively music, a trough packed with cold beer, giant open garage doors, a sandbox, arcade games for the kids and the friendliest service in Texas and it’s easy to see why Willie’s is the place for “Great Food and More Fun” for Texans of all ages.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com