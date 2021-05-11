Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Celebrates Grand Opening in Cibolo

Scratch-made Texas kitchen to open its doors on May 24 and host official ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 1

Cibolo, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Cibolo community is about to have a new go-to destination where they can kick back and enjoy the “True Taste of Texas” when Willie’s Grill & Icehouse makes its debut on Monday, May 24.

Located at 18210 I-35 N., the new restaurant is set to celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Schertz-Cibolo-Selma Chamber of Commerce and local city officials on Tuesday, June 1. During the ceremony, Willie’s will present checks to its charity partners, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD Education Foundation and the Cibolo Police Department , with funds raised from pre-opening VIP events. Following the ceremony, guests are invited to stay for lunch and enjoy Willie’s delicious, down-home Texas fare.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Willie’s to Cibolo,” said Willie’s Grill & Icehouse CEO Greg Lippert. “With delicious food, a welcoming atmosphere, pure Texas hospitality and the best patio in the state, I have no doubt that the community will love Willie’s. We’ve already started getting involved throughout the area and we look forward to becoming an integral part of this wonderful community.”

Everything’s bigger (and better) in Texas, which is exactly what guests can expect from the new Willie’s restaurant. Guests will be able to kick back and relax on Willie’s large patio connected to the dining room with retractable garage doors. The new restaurant will also have a full indoor/outdoor bar that’ll offer ice-cold regional Texas beer and an exclusive lineup of Texas-inspired craft cocktails, including its signature Frozen Jack & Coke and variety of Texas Ritas. Willie’s will also introduce a new signature cocktail menu only available at the Cibolo restaurant.

The restaurant’s scratch menu will feature the best that Texas has to offer. With everything from hand-breaded Chicken Fried Steak and Tenders to Southern-fried Seafood and giant, old-fashioned burgers, Willie’s extensive menu is sure to please all appetites.

With establishments peppering the Lone Star State, Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is proud to call itself a Texas original. When the Cibolo restaurant opens, it will be Willie’s new flagship location. It will also mark the 18th Willie’s in Texas.

Willie’s is committed to local community involvement through sponsored Spirit Nights for schools, teams and organizations. To learn more about Spirit Nights, visit williesgrillandicehouse.com/community .

Willie’s Cibolo restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse: A Place Where Everyone Belongs.

About Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

Beginning as a stand-alone burger joint in Houston, Texas in 1993, Willie’s is still the place to go when you’re looking to kick back with family and friends and dig into some scratch-made Texas fare. Willie’s captures the feel of the traditional Texas Icehouse that offers a casual restaurant atmosphere with old-time nostalgia. Add some lively music, giant open garage doors, a sand box, arcade games for the kids and the friendliest service in Texas, and it’s easy to see why Willie’s is the place for Texans of all ages. For more information, visit williesgrillandicehouse.com and follow Willie’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Celebrates Grand Opening in Cibolo first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.