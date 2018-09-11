Williamsburg Winery offers education classes in Merchants Square; earn a year of Smithfield bacon

The Williamsburg Winery is offering a series of monthly “wine discovery seminars.”

This month’s event is Thursday and focuses on Argentine malbecs. It will be held at Williamsburg Winery’s tasting room and wine bar on Merchants Square.

Naturally, the featured malbec will be Reflective, developed by Williamsburg Winery’s Matthew Meyer in collaboration with the Bodega A16 winery in Mendoza, Argentina.

The cost to participate in the “evening of wine education and exploration” is $25, and tickets are limited.

The Oct. 11 event will be a blind tasting, and the Nov. 15 seminar will focus on holiday selections. All seminars begin at 6 p.m. For details or reservations, call 757-258-0899 or visit williamsburgwinery.com.

In Smithfield

Taste of Smithfield, a restaurant and gift shop that emphasizes home grown foods, is launching a monthly event featuring five-course meals and wines. The first one, scheduled for Friday and featuring wines from Napa Valley’s Jax Vineyards, sold out the day it was announced. The date for October’s event will be announced soon. Tickets are $60 and seating is limited. For information or reservations, call 757-357-8950 or go online to tasteofsmithfield.com. …

The family owned SummerWind Vineyard in Smithfield plans to open its tasting room on Oct. 13. For years now SummerWind has supplied grapes to wineries around the state, including Williamsburg and Smithfield. Now it is ready to roll out five wines of its own — petit manseng, cabernet franc, the Warwick Squeak (a sparkling rose made from cabernet sauvignon), the Two Rivers White (a viognier and chardonnay blend), and the Pagan (a cabernet franc, merlot and chambourcin blend). Look for updates at swvsmithfield.com. ...

Smithfield Foods has launched a “Bacon for Life” promotion. (In this instance, the grand prize is actually bacon for 50 years.) When you buy Smithfield Bacon, look for the “Bacon for Life” logo on the packaging and enter the enclosed code at baconforlifesweeps.com. The promotion will run through December, and has lots of other prizes.

Good for the Goose

The Grey Goose in downtown Hampton is expanding its Saturday hours, starting Sept. 22.

Currently, the restaurant is only open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, but starting next weekend it will offer brunch and dinner. Specific hours have not yet been set.

The Grey Goose is known as a downtown Hampton hot spot to see some of the region’s best singer-songwriters, but soon it also will offer monthly improv comedy performances. The first three are scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and Nov. 3.

For details, call 757-723-7978 or go online to greygooserestaurant.com.

