Williamsburg festival becomes springtime food, drink celebration

The greater Williamsburg area has a new festival in town — sort of.

The Williamsburg Harvest Celebration has been transformed into the Williamsburg Taste Festival, which starts Thursday.

Bob Harris, the senior vice president of the Greater Williamsburg Alliance, said the seasonal switch from fall to spring was made to allow more flexibility and eliminate scheduling conflicts. The festival began in 2015 and was held in November the first two years. It was not held last fall in order to move the event to this spring.

The Williamsburg Taste Festival is Thursday through Sunday across the greater Williamsburg area. It will mirror the harvest event in many ways, but also add additional elements based on feedback from past years, Harris said.

This year’s festival will continue to take place across Williamsburg and parts of York County. The main events now will be in one central area in downtown Williamsburg.

“We wanted to tell the world what a great culinary and beverage scene we’ve developed here in the Williamsburg area,” Harris said.

The main location for events is called the Culinary Village. The area will include large tents for outdoor events and also host events in surrounding buildings, Harris said. Culinary Village will be home to the kick-off reception, Street Beats event, Beer University and more. It also will feature numerous events with local breweries, wineries and distilleries on Saturday.

“We’ll still have the ‘Out and About events’ in Yorktown and James City County as well in the city of Williamsburg,” Harris added.

The festival is calling its mobile events “Out and Abouts.” Harris said those events will allow people to directly visit multiple food and drink locations and try their offerings through a special menu.

Most events are ticketed. For a complete schedule of events and more information visit, visitwilliamsburg.com or call 757-229-6511.

Food news

Yorktown Sister Cities is hosting the seventh annual French Market 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Riverwalk Landing, 331 Water St., in Yorktown. The market will include authentic French products including food and items for purchase. Free. More info: 757-877-2933.

Brass Cannon (5476 Mooretown Road, Williamsburg area) hosts Tartans and Tie-Dye 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The music festival is used to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. Food vendors and family friendly crafts and activities will be available. More info: 757-566-0001 or brasscannonbrewing.com.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.