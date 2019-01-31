Williams Township's The View at Morgan Hill hosting wedding-themed murder mystery dinner

Help a bride and groom solve a crime so they can say their vows at a “Til Death Do Us Part” murder mystery dinner, 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at The View at Morgan Hill in Williams Township.

The event, presented by The Murder Mystery Co., features a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres followed by a multi-course dinner and the show. The menu includes a house salad, choice of cabernet bistro steak with pearl onions and bleu cheese demi glaze or chicken boursin with roasted garlic fondue and sun-dried tomato salsa and New York strawberry cheesecake.

The cost is $55 per person or $100 per couple. A VIP experience, $20 extra per person, includes a seat close to the action, chance of being included in the cast and a swag bag of “wedding goodies.”

The View is at 100 Clubhouse Drive. To RSVP, call 610-923-8480 ext. 19 by Friday, Feb. 1.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog