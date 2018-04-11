William’s Spanish Restaurant to open alongside D’William Restaurant in Bethlehem

About a month ago, D’William Restaurant moved from the corner of Goepp and Linden streets in Bethlehem to a building directly behind its former digs at 310 E. Goepp St.

The Spanish eatery’s new home previously housed Hometown Heroes, a longtime neighborhood pub that transitioned to a café last summer.

Now, D’William’s former corner spot is finding new life thanks to another Spanish restaurant with a similar name.

William’s Spanish Restaurant is expected to open within a few weeks at 838 Linden St., according to owner William Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who also owns the building, is working with a contractor to overhaul the space with new flooring, kitchen equipment, window counter seating and more.

The full-service restaurant, which will accommodate about 30 guests, will offer traditional Spanish food, including chicken and pork stews, beef and chicken patties and canoas (ripe plantains split in the center and filled with ground beef).

Daily specials will be offered including $5 deals on Fridays and “Seafood Saturdays,” Rodriguez said.

Initially, William’s will be open for lunch and dinner, but Rodriguez is looking to introduce breakfast down the road.

“There’s definitely a market here, especially with Liberty High School right up the road,” Rodriguez said of his intention to offer breakfast. “Right now, there aren’t a lot of options for people. You have chains like Dunkin’ Donuts and Wawa, but not much else.”

William’s will be family-friendly with a children’s menu and student discounts.

“I want to bring a fun vibe to the neighborhood,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to have flat-screen TVs and carry all the major sporting events.”

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog