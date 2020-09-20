Handout / HANDOUT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

William A. Hylton Jr., standout lacrosse player and founding partner of the Hylton & Gonzales law firm, dies

September 20, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Handout / HANDOUT

William A. Hylton Jr. a standout attackman in lacrosse who founded his own law firm, has died at 77.