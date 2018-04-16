Will a Mother’s New Non-Tech Kickstarter Invention Help Flood Restaurants with Patrons?

Crash My Table Provides People With A New Purpose To Pop Into Restaurants By Turning Public Spots Into Friendship Generators

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On April 11th Mala Maharaj, a Dallas-native, launched her Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to bring awareness and raise funds for her tech-free, patent-pending invention called Crash My Table®. Crash My Table provides people with the ability to turn strangers into friends at their favorite eateries and coffee shops.

Crash My Table has the real potential to revolutionize why people eat out.” – Crash My Table founder

Patrons merely place a Crash My Table® table-tent on their table and wait for a person to ‘CRASH’ their table. “Crash My Table has the real potential to revolutionize why people eat out,” states Mala. She came up with the idea after watching her husband over the years crashing people’s tables and meeting some remarkable people.

Mala’s goal is to create #1MillionNewFriendships over the next twelve months with her invention. Whether or not she’ll reach her audacious goal, restaurant owners are excited about patrons flooding their establishments to do Crash My Table.

If you are a restaurant owner, you might want to hurry over to Kickstarter. Mala’s offering an exclusive Kickstarter restaurant backer reward. But, it’s limited to seventy-five restaurants. Interested in supporting Mala’s Crash My Table invention? Go to Kickstarter and search for Crash My Table.

Contact:

Andre Paul

Impacting News

866-738-2549