CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Wildlands Conservancy preserves 187 acres it sees as a future hiking spot for the Lehigh Valley

September 24, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Michelle Merlin
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Wildlands Conservancy is preserving 187 acres across from Franko Fields in Salisbury Township.