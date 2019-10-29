Wienerschnitzel Serves Members of the Military on Veterans Day

World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain Offers Active & Retired Members of our Armed Forces Free Food & Drink on November 11th

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Wienerschnitzel , the world’s largest hot dog chain, is proud to treat American heroes who serve or have served in the armed forces with a complimentary meal and drink on Veterans Day (November 11, 2019). Serving over 120 million hot dogs annually, Wienerschnitzel is a family-owned company that stands behind its purpose, “Serving Food to Serve Others.”

“The Wienerschnitzel family is honored to serve active and retired members of our military and offer them a token of our appreciation for their commitment, bravery and hard work,” said Cindy Galardi Culpepper, CEO for Wienerschnitzel.

To redeem the offer, guests must present their military ID or wear their military uniform. Offer valid on November 11th only at participating Wienerschnitzel locations. Limit one free original Chili Dog, Small Fries, Small Pepsi per guest (cheese extra). Not valid with any other discount.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

Contact:

Julian Paolino

Powerhouse Communications

949-261-2216

julian@powerhousecomm.com