Wienerschnitzel Same Store Sales Are Up 22%

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wienerschnitzel , the iconic hot dog franchise, has experienced a 22% average sales increase across the brand, over the past 6-consecutive months, from May 1 – October 31, 2020.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, many Wienerschnitzel franchise owners are experiencing record high sales – and there is little sign of them slowing down. Even in states where indoor dining is restricted or closed, most operators are still experiencing record sales through drive-thru, takeout, and mobile delivery.

What explains Wienerschnitzel’s double digit sales growth in the midst of the pandemic?

Drive-thru is ideal for social distancing: Consumers continue to seek food with the most ease, safety, and access from the comfort of their own vehicle

Enhanced and efficient drive-thru: Wienerschnitzel has 59-years of establishing best practices, and was able to quickly adapt new operational and training procedures to maximize sales and guest experience in the drive-thru

Comfort food is in demand. Conscious or not: guests coming in droves seek a familiar food that brings back fond memories, good feelings and tastes great

Winning new customers: Many new guests are enjoying the unique menu and are returning for repeat visits

Low food costs: Despite various disruptions in the food-chain during the pandemic, Wienerschnitzel continues to thrive with QSR industry low cost-of-goods at 25% or less

Wienerschnitzel has one of the most distinctive menus in the QSR segment. That very few chicken, pizza, or burger concepts have experienced the same level of success during the pandemic is telling. By focusing on proprietary and gourmet hot dogs, or fan-favorite chili-cheese dogs and Tastee Freez soft serve desserts, Wienerschnitzel provides a sense of nostalgia, fun, and comfort at a time when Americans need it the most.

Another key reason behind the success is the result of how the leadership team mobilized resources to ensure that franchisees were able to operate safely and efficiently, while quickly implementing new drive-thru best practices. After nearly 60-years in business, Wienerschnitzel’s new training and operational practices went into warp speed, focusing on quality guest experience, and maximizing profitability for its franchise owners.

Throughout the QSR segment, there have been a number of successful brand stories during the pandemic. While drive-thru concepts have maintained an edge for guest capture and increased sales, those brands with forward thinking and simple operations have well-surpassed a field of just, ‘up double-digits’ in sales.

“While there’s no such thing as a recession-proof business, Wienerschnitzel is proving to be a thriving business in the wake of COVID-19,” says Ted Milburn, Director, Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. “The sales that our franchise owners are experiencing in their restaurants is a reflection of the strength of our business model, and judging from the vast interest and selection pool of new investors, it’s a testament that we’re very excited about the future of Wienerschnitzel.”

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group, Inc. franchises 330 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC.

