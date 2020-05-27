Wienerschnitzel Franchise Signs 20-Unit Area Development Deal in Louisiana

Leading national hot dog franchise plans massive expansion in Louisiana

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wienerschnitzel , the world’s largest hot dog franchise, is proud to announce a new area development agreement with Lake Charles-based, Henderson Family Restaurants, LLC, to build 20 new Wienerschnitzel restaurants throughout the State of Louisiana over the next 13- years.

Since 1961, Wienerschnitzel has become the nation’s largest hot dog quick-service chain, and with the integration of the iconic Tastee Freeze ice cream, the California based franchise system has seen 8-years of consecutive same store sales growth. Wienerschnitzel is actively expanding outside its historic footprint and is targeting new regions for expansion. The Henderson group is one of several multi-unit food operators who see the value in bringing Wienerschnitzel and Tastee Freeze to new markets that stands out in an otherwise crowded segment.

“We couldn’t be more enthused about our new business venture with Wienerschnitzel,” said Tyler Henderson, of Henderson Family Restaurants. “This is a family-minded business relationship that will continue to grow and prosper in the State of Louisiana. Wienerschnitzel is well-known throughout our state but is entirely underserved. This was the right business model for us, serving a unique and quality food at a value price-point for our customers. We found a winning business model that checked our goals, needs and expectations in both business opportunity and relationship with the franchisor.”

“Wienerschnitzel is expanding in Louisiana in a big way and we’re confident the passion and experience of Henderson Family Restaurants will drive this state to be a great success,” said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. “The Louisiana agreement is the second of two recent major development deals in the south, with continued multi-unit interest in the region. We believe we have a compelling value proposition for food operators who want something unique, that is simple to operate and isn’t burgers, pizza or chicken. Our menu does very well with drive-thru, take-out and delivery.”

With a refreshed focus on franchise expansion, Wienerschnitzel is aggressively pursuing new growth via multi-unit partnerships and area development programs. Wienerschnitzel has fared remarkably well during the pandemic, realizing a spike in sales across the brand through its already popular drive thru, delivery and family-oriented meal options.

Wienerschnitzel has 325 franchise locations in 10 states. To learn more about the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, please visit www.wienerschnitizelfranchise.com .

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.