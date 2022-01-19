Wienerschnitzel Franchise Inks 20-Unit Development Deal to Enter Arkansas

Exclusive Arkansas Agreement Follows Equally Impressive Development Deal in Louisiana

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wienerschnitzel , the world’s largest hot dog franchise, is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive development agreement with Tejas Dogs, LLC, to build 20 new Wienerschnitzel restaurants throughout Arkansas over the next 12 years. The Tejas Dogs agreement follows a separate 20-unit announcement by the brand in 2020 to develop throughout Louisiana and paves the way for Wienerschnitzel to further expand its iconic quick-service footprint throughout Southern and Midwestern states. There are already plans to begin building three stores in northwest Arkansas to jumpstart the development schedule.

“With personal roots in Arkansas paired with our extensive business experience, we found the perfect match with Wienerschnitzel and their unique franchise model,” said Brian Shinall, Business Manager for Tejas Dogs. “As we examined many QSR diversification opportunities for our business portfolio, Wienerschnitzel captured our attention with its recipe for success spanning six decades, including low food costs, simple operations, strong corporate support and the entirely underserved markets in Arkansas; and let’s not forget America’s love of hot dogs.”

Since 1961, Wienerschnitzel has become the nation’s largest hot dog quick-service chain, and with the combination of iconic Tastee Freez ice cream treats, the popular franchise has seen double-digit sales increases over the past two years, and 11 years of consecutive same store sales growth. As record sales continue, Wienerschnitzel is actively targeting expansion in new regions that have been identified as prime markets for the brand and its craveable menu offerings.

“We’re confident the team at Tejas Dogs will successfully lead Wienerschnitzel into Arkansas with unrelenting drive, market expertise and vision,” said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. “Wienerschnitzel is at the top of a very special segment that has withstood the test of time and is only getting better with age. As we continue to experience unparalleled growth and expand our franchise family, there has never been a better time to partner with Wienerschnitzel.”

With a refreshed focus on franchise expansion, Wienerschnitzel is aggressively pursuing new growth via multi-unit partnerships and area development programs. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Wienerschnitzel continues to experience systemwide sales increases through its already popular drive thru, delivery and family-friendly meal options. Wienerschnitzel currently has over 330 franchise locations in 10 states. To learn more about the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, please visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com .

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group, Inc. franchises 330 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel’s Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or YouTube to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kelly

Powerhouse Communications

kathryn@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

The post Wienerschnitzel Franchise Inks 20-Unit Development Deal to Enter Arkansas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.