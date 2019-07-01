Wienerschnitzel Celebrates 58 Years with 58-Cent Chili Dogs

America’s Favorite Hot Dog Chain Offering Smokin’ Anniversary Deal on July 9th

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Hot Dog fans unite! Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain and home of America’s favorite chili dog, is celebrating its 58th anniversary with 58-cent chili dogs! On Tuesday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., fans of “America’s Most Wanted Wiener” can enjoy Wienerschnitzel’s famous original Chili Dog or Mustard Dog for just 58-cents each!

“We’re proud to celebrate 58 years of serving not just our famous chili dogs, but 58 years of delicious memories. From hot dogs after little league games to loading up the family for a Friday night treat, we are honored to have played a role in the lives of our guests since 1961, “ said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We hope our fans love this 58-cent chili dog deal on July 9; it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for making Wienerschnitzel the household name that it is today!”

Founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California, Wienerschnitzel is a pioneer of the quick-service food industry and has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year. The family-owned company, often recognized for its iconic big red “W”, is best known for its delicious secret-recipe chili that’s smothered on hot dogs, fries and burgers.

Koegeboehn continued, “We know that Wienerschnitzel holds a special place in the hearts of our fans, many who’ve grown up with us, and we’re committed to serving up our world-famous chili dogs at a great value for many generations to come.”

Please note: The 58-cent hot hog deal is available at participating Wienerschnitzel locations on Tuesday, July 9, only. Deal valid for Original Chili Dog and Mustard Dog only. This offer does not include All Beef Hot Dogs. Limit 10 per car/transaction. No substitutions. Cheese and tax are extra.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC.

