Last weekend, I got a bit hungry in the middle of the day while running errands and decided to go to my local Carl’s Jr. drive-thru for a quick snack. While scanning the menu, I noticed a special offer: Double Charbroiled Sliders for $1 from 2-5 p.m., down from the regular price of $1.50.

Happy hour pricing is a trend that’s popping up more often at major fast-food chains. Taco Bell, for example, offers medium soft drinks and other specialty beverages for $1 from 2-5 p.m., while Sonic offers 50% off its drinks and slushes from 2-4 p.m.

Fast food chains have started doing this for the same reasons that casual restaurants and bars offer happy hour specials:

Increasing traffic during slow periods

Fast-food restaurants are busiest at mealtimes, but generally slow during the early and mid-afternoon, between 2 and 5 p.m. It makes sense to offer special deals during this time to drive foot traffic.

Loss leaders generate sales of other products

When I go through the drive-thru at Taco Bell around 3 p.m. for a $1 happy hour soda, I’ll usually add a bean burrito or soft taco to my order. I’m not exceptional: happy hour prices get people in the building, but when the item is priced low enough, it entices you to order regular-priced items as well.

Testing new products

That Carl’s Jr. and its sister restaurant Hardee’s is offering a special price for Double Charbroiled Sliders is no accident. This is the first time the chain has offered sliders, as well as the first time it has tried happy hour pricing. The discounted price, offered until April 24, could entice more people to sample its newest product while simultaneously testing how well happy hour drives revenue.

"Why You’ll Keep Seeing Fast Food Happy Hour Pricing" originally published on The Menuism Dining Blog.