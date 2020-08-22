Why Spice Wing Is the One to Watch

( RestaurantNews.com ) Despite these troubling times, Spice Wing continues to prepare for growth. With multiple different franchise model options, Spice Wing offers an attractive low operating cost concept that is looking to close out on 10 new locations by the end of 2020. They continue to show success even during these unprecedented times, making them the hottest new chicken franchise to hit the market.

With the recent launch of their new app, available via the App Store or Google Play Store, Spice Wing continues to increase its online presence. The new app is in addition to an already well established online ordering system on their website and 3rd party delivery services. Director of Operations, Jesal Pandya, says he is optimistic about the future, “We knew we had to act quickly and so we did. When the COVID-19 Pandemic started we immediately began implementing new strategies to better serve our customers. We believe having a strong online presence has a great impact on the potential for each store. With the pandemic on the rise we focused on marketing our available online ordering options. The addition of Curbside Pickup has proven to be very beneficial as well as increased marketing for our 3rd party delivery services. Since the pandemic started, we have seen an increase of 30% in our online sales revenue from the app, our website, and 3rd party delivery services.”

Spice Wing has also continued to adhere to the most current safety guidelines outlined by the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC). “We believe in the safety of our employees and our customers. We continue to educate ourselves, franchisees, and employees on the importance of following these guidelines as it pertains to the job and overall customer service experience” says Director of Training, Aman Patel.

About Spice Wing

Spice Wing delivers a unique wing experience – one that tastes like a trip around the world with a variety of spices and unique flavors. Specializing in chicken wings, and savory sides such as waffles and four different styles of fries, Spice Wing offers their customers quality, made-to-order meals, that blow their taste buds away!

At Spice Wing, we bring you a worldly wing experience with fresh, never-frozen, all-natural chicken wings cooked to perfection every single time with the advancements of technology. We know these details matter so we have carved our own niche in the $40 billion Chicken Wing industry, so what are you waiting for come joining our growing Spice wing family.

All throughout high school Khushal Patel worked in the families business of owning and operating Marco’s Pizza locations throughout the State of Georgia. The family ultimately opened more than 100 Marco’s Pizza locations over a 10 year period. This experience had a huge impact on what Khushal wanted to do after high school. So after high school, he sat down with his family and informed them that instead of going to college and getting a business degree that he would ultimately use to start a business, he wanted to invest college money into starting his own business.

His Vision was to develop a low start up cost franchise that other millennials, like him, could afford to open. He wanted his business to sell products that were also millennial focused and they had to be unique (differentiated). So with his love for chicken wings and international spice flavors, Khushal opened his first Spice Wing in 2017. The wings were an instant hit and for 3 years in a row the Spice Wing has won the Taste of Suwanee Wing Competition. The success of the first store and the families franchise experience led Khushal to franchise his business in 2018 and today there are 5 successful Spice Wing locations open and operating, with more coming soon!

True to his Vision, Spice Wing provides entrepreneurs the opportunity to open a franchise location for less than $200,000 and reap the financial and lifestyle benefits of owning your own profitable business.

Please visit spicewingfranchise.com for more information about joining our spice wing family.

