Why Pick Just One Favorite Footlong? Subway Makes it Easy to Get Your Hands on America’s Favorite Subs with Buy One, Get One FREE Offer

Milford, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Picking a favorite is never easy, especially when it comes to the delicious choices of Footlong sandwiches at Subway® restaurants. Now, you don’t have to choose one favorite because Subway lets you pick two! For a limited time only at participating restaurants in the U.S., you can get a FREE Footlong when you order ANY Footlong in the Subway® App or online*. That means getting double of what you love – America’s favorite sandwiches made with fresh-cut veggies, toppings, and your choice of sauces and lean protein piled high on freshly baked bread.

To celebrate the new offer with its new national advertising campaign, Subway is teaming up with football stars JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, who understand better than anyone how hard it is to pick a favorite – whether that be a Footlong sandwich or a brother. As competitive as these siblings can be, each brother believes his choice of Footlong reigns supreme. Now, the Watt brothers don’t have to fight over which favorite sub to satisfy them.

“It’s not very often you get the opportunity to partner with a brand that literally played a role in your journey almost every step of the way. We started eating Subway back in our youth football days and continued through college and our professional career,” said the Watt brothers. “It is a privilege to join such an iconic brand and to do so with our entire family makes it even more special.”

No matter what your favorite Footlong sandwich is, you can get a FREE Footlong to share, save or savor when you buy any Footlong in-app or online. Download the Subway App to get your Footlong order started or head to order.subway.com . The offer is available now for a limited time only at participating restaurants.

*Free sub of equal/lesser price. No Extras. 1 BOGO per order. At participating restaurants. No additional discounts. No delivery.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com , through Subway.com/Delivers , and the Subway® App.

