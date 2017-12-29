Why eat pork and sauerkraut for New Year's Day?

Part superstition and part tradition, it's like a Pennsylvania Dutch-style insurance policy for the new year.

Pork and sauerkraut is believed to bring good luck and good fortune in the months ahead.

Pork's on the menu because pigs root forward -- the same direction most people hope to go in the new year. Conversely, serving chicken on New Year's Day is unwise because chickens scratch backward -- not a direction anyone wants to go.

Having good supplies of pork and sauerkraut for winter also made early Pennsylvania Dutch families feel rich because they knew they wouldn't go hungry in winter's bleakest months.

But pork and sauerkraut is also deeply rooted in Pennsylvania German foodways. William Woys Weaver, Pennsylvania's leading culinary historian, explains:

"Pork and sauerkraut didn't start out as the fixed dish connected with New Year's Day. Instead, it was an outgrowth of the mid-winter feasting associated with butchering the family hogs. At that time, usually near Christmas, families invited relatives and hosted big dinners. When home butchering declined in the later 1800s, the big pork dinner tradition simply continued, either for Christmas or New Year's."