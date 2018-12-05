Why do we miss Chicago restaurants so much when they're gone? You could write a book

You are not, as the worn-out phrase would have it, what you eat.

But a good case can be made that you are where you eat. Restaurants come in all shapes, sizes and styles. You make the choices and wind up living with them. Restaurants can, at best, become like good friends, always available and offering sustenance of all sorts. When they die, sadness and loneliness can ensue.

Greg Borzo, a prolific writer and historian, has gathered dozens of bygone eateries in a new and quite satisfying book titled “Lost Restaurants of Chicago” (The History Press). It offers, pardon the word but none other seems appropriate, a feast of memories. It is also something of a graveyard, which recalls not only the names of once lively eateries — many famous and some charmingly not so — but the significance of them as well. As Borzo writes, “Restaurants feed body and soul, and the ones we’ve lost can give us a taste of where we’ve been and who we are.”

No one alive was ever a patron of a Clark Street spot called, oddly, the New York Kitchen, which in the 1880s felt it necessary to have its menu claim that: “No scraps taken back into the kitchen and cooked over.”

The good thing about having a guy like Borzo compile such a book is his enthusiasm and passion. This is the guy who once told me that he believes much of our city’s history “hides in plain sight” and he was right. He is a native Northwest Sider who earned a degree in cultural anthropology from Grinnell College in Iowa and later a master's in journalism from Northwestern University. He has worked and written for such publications and institutions as Modern Railroads Magazine and The Field Museum. He was one of the authors of “The Windies’ City: Chicago’s Historical Hidden Treasures,” a gathering of some favorite field trips of the Chicago History Museum’s docents; “The Chicago ‘L,’ ” ; 2012’s “Where to Bike Chicago: Best Biking in City and Suburbs,” with more than 70 rides (27 for kids) across Chicago and the suburbs.

His most recent book was last year’s spectacular “Chicago’s Fabulous Fountains” (Southern Illinois University Press), a gathering of more than 100 local fountains. Most, of course, are downtown, but he takes us into the neighborhoods and such delights as the Drake Fountain, on a traffic island at South Chicago and Exchange Avenues at 92nd Street.

In each case, with every fountain, Borzo gives a detailed history that is informative, enlightening and entertaining. This is all embellished by striking photos by Julia Thiel, a lively introduction by WTTW-Ch. 11's Geoffrey Baer and a passionate preface — "I treasure water in all its forms" — from Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Debra Shore.

But back to restaurants. So, where to start?

Well, anyone remember Army & Lou’s? How about the corned beef at the Belden Deli? The star-studded Fritzel’s? Those devastating tropical drinks at Don the Beachcomber? The girls on a trapeze and the milkshakes at Flo’s? The Chinese food and Art Deco design at Hoe Sai Gai? The apple pancakes at the Red Star Inn? The magic tricks at Schulien’s?

There are dozens of other places in the book and it took Borzo more than two years to research and write it. “Invariably whenever I would get in conversations about the city’s history, restaurant names would pop up,” he says. “That so intrigued me and compelled me to dive in.”

It is a measure, I suppose, of a life well (or foolishly) spent that I remember going to a vast numbers of these places. (Indeed, my name pops up in connection with Maxim’s de Paris, where I once hosted some literary events, and Riccardo’s, where I was once an ardent regular). I also feel fortunate to have known some of the influential folks in a chapter titled “Movers and Shakers,” such people as Eli Schulman, Don Roth, Arnie Morton and Gordon Sinclair.

The book is peppered with photos chapters and neatly organized into 12 chapters, covering such areas as Ethnic Eateries, Sizzling Steakhouses and African American Restaurants.

I have no doubt that most readers will find personal connections. And good memories. Doug Sohn certainly did, writing in his very lively foreword, “When I’m asked about which restaurant I miss, I only have one answer: the stand-up hot dog counter at the Woolworth’s on the Magnificent Mile.”

Not sure how many share Sohn’s feelings on that score but many of you miss Sohn’s own creation, Hot Doug’s. This was, from 2001 to 2014, what Borzo calls “Chicago’s most beloved hot dog restaurant,” with its offerings of sausages made from such exotic meats as alligator, rattlesnake and wild boar.

Borzo has been around long enough to have eaten at Hot Doug’s and some of the more recently departed spots. “But a lot of these places were out of my price range when they were still in operation,” he says. “I guess if I had to pick two I would have loved to have eaten at those would be The Bakery and at Maxim’s.”

He would have enjoyed both.

Me? I would have liked to visit Colosimo’s, which operated at 2128 S. Wabash Ave. and was opened in 1910 by “Big Jim” Colosimo, one of the pioneering crime bosses. It had dancing girls, a piano player and a menu that proclaimed, “One million, five hundred yards of spaghetti always on hand.” It is also where the owner met his end, shot dead in a 1920 ambush. The restaurant lived on, mostly as a nightclub, until 1953.

I wouldn’t have minded spending some time at one of the “poetry nights” held at Le Petit Gourmet, 615 N. Michigan Ave., or sitting around Schlogl’s at 37 N. Wells St., where I might have rubbed shoulders (or bent elbows) such regulars as Carl Sandburg, Ben Hecht, Henry Justin Smith and some of the others writers who helped define this town.

They did not often write about food but Borzo makes a good point when in his introduction he refers of Chicago as “the ultimate foodie town,” pointing out correctly that the city was “even named after a food … the small wild onions that grew in profusion along the region’s riverbanks.”

rkogan@chicagotribune.com

@rickkogan

Ask Rick: Your questions take us back in time to Riccardo's and a revolving spot on top of the Holiday Inn »

From 1989: BEYOND FOOD: HOSTS' SERVICE ON CENTER STAGE »