Why do egg rolls in Chicago taste like peanut butter? And more egg roll questions answered

"We loved the peanut butter-flavored egg rolls at Pekin House. Is there anyplace in the city or nearby burbs where we can find similar ones?"

Carole Perlman submitted that question to our reader sourced series "What's the Story?" (See details of the series at the bottom of this article.)

Actually, Perlman was just one of three readers who submitted different questions about egg rolls. We'll get to those here, plus we'll address my own quest: Who invented the Chicago-style peanut butter egg roll? I've been searching for the answer for decades. But first, let's get back to the Perlman's Pekin House question.

Yes is the answer, and an easy one, or so I thought.

But let's back up. The Chicago-style egg roll may look like any version of the iconic Chinese-American tubular appetizer: deep fried until golden brown, bubbly and crunchy on the outside, with cabbage plus sometimes pork, shrimp and other ingredients on the inside. The defining ingredient of the Chicago-style egg roll, however, is a hint of peanut butter in the filling.

When I first spoke with Perlman by phone - she lives in East Rogers Park but was out of town - to suggest a half-dozen restaurants in the city and suburbs with good Chicago-style egg rolls I'd tasted recently, she'd already tried them all. None was "peanutty and scrumptious" enough, she said.

You may remember Pekin House, the Chinese-American restaurant that opened in the 1950s in the West Ridge neighborhood at 2311 W. Devon Ave. The restaurant's three owners, over its lifetime, sustained a cult following for Chicago-style egg rolls before the place closed in 2012.

In my quest on Perlman's behalf, I hit the egg roll trail, driving nearly 200 miles round-trip out west to Lung Fung #2 in Rockford and Pho N' Grill in DeKalb. There, the restaurants continue the egg roll legacy of late family patriarch Nam Son "Chu" Huynh, a former owner of Pekin House.

Huynh was the second owner, from 1994 to 2012. Ethnically Chinese but a Vietnamese immigrant, he retired after 18 years, just a few years before he died at 91 in early 2015.

His son, Tai Hwang, opened Lung Fung #2 in 2011 making the Pekin House egg roll ($1.60), but he now adds chicken to the pork and shrimp. "That's what customers wanted," said Hwang.

Huynh's grandson and Hwang's nephew, Calvin Quan, opened Pho N' Grill in late 2015, still serving the original egg roll ($1.75). Quan, president of the otherwise modern Vietnamese and Asian fusion restaurant, said his customers come from Northern Illinois University 2 miles away and much farther.

"I get calls about the egg rolls all the time," he said. Quan had just shipped some out to California and Florida. "I feel kind of bad because for $60 worth of egg rolls, FedEx charged $200."

But most importantly for our reader Perlman? Quan delivers partially fried then frozen egg rolls to Chicago late Sunday nights and Mondays when he comes home to the city. There's no minimum order, but delivery to the North Side, Evanston and Morton Grove, around the old Pekin House location, costs $20.

I met Perlman, a retired data analyst and Chicago Public Schools director of student assessment, at Three Happiness restaurant in Chinatown. Its egg rolls taste strongly of peanut butter and were among the few she had not tried. I also handed off the ones I'd brought back from my pilgrimage.

Perlman later emailed her home taste-test results. "Lung Fung #2 won the 'most like Pekin House' vote," she wrote. "Pho N' Grill won the honors in the 'most peanutty' category," she added.

In a follow-up phone call, Perlman said she thought the Three Happiness egg rolls were "the best of the local ones."

"Where have all the classic egg rolls gone? Spring rolls seem to have replaced them several years ago, but they are no sub!"

Angela Burke also wrote in, but actually the South Loop resident, food marketer and co-founder of Black Food and Beverage first tagged me in a tweet on Twitter: "Hard to find a good egg roll in Chicago. Kow Kow was (crown and drooling face emojis) - sadly long gone."

Kow Kow was home to another cult egg roll, a variation of the Chicago-style. Yes, there was peanut butter, but the rolls were bigger than the average, plus they were batter-dipped, then twice-fried.

The late Nathan Moy and his son Don Moy opened Kow Kow in 1949 on Devon Avenue at Rockwell Street in the West Ridge neighborhood, about a 10-minute walk east of where Pekin House would open later. In 1989, Don and his wife Helen Moy moved the restaurant to Lincolnwood at 6755 N. Cicero Ave. They closed in 2015, after wrapping 25,000 egg rolls from orders that poured in during the final days.

I invited Burke to join me on my egg roll quest. "I would but I'm nine months pregnant, due to deliver my first child next week," she said. "I'm playing it day by day."

Thus, I continued the egg roll quest, heading to Mee Mah in North Park, open since 1982 and known for its classic yet also supersized egg rolls ($4 for two). Owners Sandy and William Wong are related not only to the Kow Kow family - he was the brother of the late Helen Moy who died in 2006 at 69, but also another sister among their five siblings owned the big Three Happiness restaurant in Chinatown at the corner of Wentworth and Cermak, closed now, with the building gone.

But the big news for expectant Burke and her craving? Mee Mah has been making a secret off-the-menu egg roll ($2.50), batter dipped then twice fried. They've been working on the recipe for the past year, with a filling of napa instead of standard cabbage, and yes, peanut butter.

When I brought Burke both styles of Mee Mah's egg rolls, she tasted them, then said, "I prefer the original Mee Mah egg rolls!"

(Update: Burke and husband Joseph Dawood welcomed baby boy Ashur on March 1.)

"I know you've done some stories on 'Chicago' Chinese food, but specifically why do the egg rolls taste like peanut butter? Only in Chicago?"

John Roeser III sent in this question. If Roeser's name looks familiar, you may have seen it on the vintage neon sign in front of his historic family bakery in Humboldt Park.

"I used to go to Hi-Ho on North near Pulaski," he said by phone. The chop suey restaurant was just west of the bakery, at 4116 W. North Ave. "I ate there from the late '70s till they closed but really have no idea when that was," he wrote in a follow-up email. "I'd take friends there for the lunch special that was an egg roll, egg drop soup, beef and pea pods with pork fried rice for some ridiculously low price!"

Roeser also made his own peanut butter egg rolls while he was away at college, using a 1974 Tribune recipe his mother found for king-size egg rolls from King Wah restaurant, closed in Chinatown at 2225 S. Wentworth Ave.

He now goes to New Star in Elmwood Park. Open since 1954, the restaurant has evolved to include Thai and Japanese food, with a big back room full of huge hibachi grills. The Chicago-style egg rolls ($2.95 for two) have remained the same, joined by vegetable and Hunan egg rolls, also with what's described on the menu as a "peanut sauce," the latter slightly spicy.

But to answer Roeser's second question first. No, the peanut butter-flavored egg rolls are not only in Chicago, though they are primarily found here - with one notable exception.

My search for the inventor of the Chicago-style peanut butter egg roll started about 40 years ago. All signs seemed to point to one man, and last year, I tracked him down: David Leong, the 95-year-old inventor of Springfield cashew chicken. He opened Leong's Tea House in Springfield, Mo., in 1963, creating his chicken fried steak-inspired dish that same year. He closed 34 years later in 1997, but in 2010 he founded Leong's Asian Diner with son and executive chef Wing Yee Leong.

The elder Leong always freely shared his cashew chicken recipe, which never bore his name.

When I spoke to the nonagenarian by phone, he was in San Francisco en route to China. I finally was able to him the burning question: Did he invent the peanut butter egg roll too?

In Cantonese he told me: No. He had learned to make them in 1945 at a restaurant in Philadelphia where he worked for three months after the war. In 1941, Leong had enlisted, serving in the Army during World War II. He did not remember the name of the restaurant but said peanut butter egg rolls were already found elsewhere back then. He never knew who invented them.

Leong did share that his egg rolls, on the menu as David's Famous Homemade Egg Rolls ($6.29 for two) have always included cabbage, Chinese barbecued pork, shrimp, oyster sauce, green onions, sugar, salt, white pepper and, yes, peanut butter.

So back to Roeser's first question: Why do egg rolls taste like peanut butter?

Easy answer, which he already knew, is because it's an ingredient.

I've heard, over the years, that peanut butter was used to seal egg roll wrappers, or bind ingredients, or used as a filler during wartime rationing, or simply for the flavor.

But he and I are looking for an answer to an existential question and may never know why.

What we do know is that when the Food & Dining team did a small tasting of Chicago-style egg rolls, our test kitchen chef Lisa Schumacher said on first bite, "These taste like my childhood."

Egg rolls to try

Leong's Asian Diner; 1540 W. Republic Road, Springfield, Mo.; 417-887-7500; www.leongsasiandiner.com

Lung Fung #2; 2209 S. Perryville Road, Rockford; 815-484-9886; www.lungfung2.com

Mee Mah, 4032 W. Peterson Ave., 773-539-2277, www.meemahrestaurant.com

New Star, 7444 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park; 708-453-8242; www.newstarrestaurant.com

Pho N' Grill; 913 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb; 815-901-0374; www.facebook.com/PhoNGrill

Three Happiness, 209 W. Cermak Road, 312-842-1964

"What's the Story?" is Food & Dining's ongoing series that invites readers into the storytelling and journalism process. We've answered questions ranging from, Who has the best food in Chinatown? to What is mild sauce? Find our coverage at chicagotribune.com/whatsthestory. Have a question about Chicago's food scene? Send it to us in the form below.

