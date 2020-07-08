Why Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Franchise Options Are a Perfect Fit

Franchising is an ever-changing business. When considering a franchise opportunity, investors should look for brands with more than a one-size-fits-all approach. Developing a successful franchise depends on several factors including consumer trends, location, financial investment and more. To stay ahead of the curve, brands like Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have created unique, more flexible business models to provide a best-in-class franchise opportunity that meets the needs of all investors.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Franchise Opportunities

Dickey’s Barbecue has opportunities for many specifications with its traditional and non-traditional options. Potential franchisees have a wide variety of restaurant models to choose from based on their preferences.

“Dickey’s is a franchise built for our time and for the future,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We have been franchising for over 25 years, and in that time, we have expanded our franchise options so that we can maximize our reach and consumer interests, while always staying true to our timeless barbecue offerings.”

Here are a few ways Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Creates a Perfect Franchise Opportunity:

TRADITIONAL DICKEY’S FRANCHISE

The Texas-style barbecue brand’s traditional franchise models include drive-thrus as an option, making it better equipped for sustainable operations should dining rooms need to close. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dickey’s restaurants with drive-thrus experienced an explosive 143% increase in drive-thru sales and continued to serve as an essential business in their communities.

NONTRADITIONAL DICKEY’S FRANCHISE

Dickey’s non-traditional opportunities, such as food trucks and convenience stores, quickly provide a slow-smoked meal to the busy, on-the-go consumer. Franchisees can also choose to target high-traffic areas with mall, stadium and airport locations, or choose to open a location on a military base. With so many different options, investing in Dickey’s brings something for everyone.

Dickey’s BBBQ is the World’s Largest BBQ Pit Franchise

In addition, when so many other brands scrambled to establish and promote new revenue streams, the world’s largest barbecue pit franchise was already steps ahead with its carryout and delivery services. Without skipping a beat in operations during the pandemic, the barbecue brand was able to increase its check count by 391%, and its average ticket was up 38% compared to the previous quarter.

“We’ve proven that Dickey’s BBQ franchise can weather any storm,” Dickey said. “We believe we have found success because we can cater to many different consumers and franchisee needs. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a Dickey’s for you. We understand getting into the restaurant business can be daunting, which is why we offer a variety of models to fit your comfort level and your market’s needs.”

What is the Cost of a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Franchise?

As entrepreneurs prepare to enter the barbecue business, it’s essential to understand the financial investment and prepare for Dickey’s ownership.