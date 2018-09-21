Why Chicago chefs like Matthias Merges are working to make food education as important as reading and math

First, there’s the tortilla — fresh, steamy, sprinkled with a few demure confetti flakes of green cilantro. The steam carries a roasty hint of cumin and chile to your nose, and if you are lucky, you catch a glimpse of the lacquered, crispy, porky goodness inside just before you dive into one of life’s great foods — the al pastor taco.

“Everybody knows the al pastor taco,” says chef Matthias Merges of Mordecai and Gideon Sweet. “We see it all around here. It’s a Mexican dish — but that’s just not true.” Nope, Merges says. In fact, when you take a bite of an al pastor taco, you’re biting down through centuries of migration, history, multiple cultures, language, family traditions and, even deeper, human emotion and the roots of empathy. The dish has its origins in the region around Lebanon and is closely tied to shawarma. Spices and the tortilla were picked up or adapted according to local ingredients along the way.

Merges can show you the world in an al pastor taco — and he’s part of a group formed by Chicago chefs that believes those lessons around food are just as vital to children’s education as lessons about reading and math.

Last week, the Pilot Light program, founded nine years ago by Merges, Paul Kahan of The Publican and Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe, rolled out the nation’s first-ever standards for food education programs: concepts educators and families can incorporate as part of every child’s basic learning. The goal, Merges says, is to offer a template for food education that elevates it to the level of other standard curriculum goals like learning the alphabet. Pilot Light hopes the standards will eventually be adopted nationwide as part of grade school education.

If it seems strange to think of food education as part of a child’s baseline learning experiences, says Merges, consider the impact food has on our lives. “We realized it wasn’t about food and cooking,” he says, “but that food is a great vehicle to understand empathy and to understand the differences between your neighbor and yourself. It’s like a language for so many things. Even literature: You can study the poetry of Pablo Nereda using language about food. Food is connecting all the dots.”

Though other chef-driven education programs, many spawned as a result of former first lady Michelle Obama’s healthy eating initiatives, have focused on teaching kids cooking skills and tackling the nutritional content of school lunches and snacks, Pilot Light has pushed to develop a curriculum that includes food in core subjects.

“We don’t want to burden teachers,” says Merges. Instead, the group has worked with a wide range of educators to create lessons in which food is a vehicle for learning about and reaching standards in history, science, reading, math — which, Merges points out, is not only true-to-life, it has a host of tertiary benefits. “It’s truly universal,” he says, “And studies show that if you eat well, you learn more, you are more successful in school and you have more empathy for your classmates.”

That last category — empathy and understanding culture — tops Merges’ list of what is important to teach kids about food right now. “Food and empathy — it’s so powerful that if you’re able to harness that, you can make real change in people’s lives,” he says. “This has the potential to affect not only the food that they eat and their personal health, but the perception of your neighbor, the willingness to reach out a hand, to gain a deeper sense of empathy. The lunchroom is a classroom, and if you can connect all the dots, there’s such great substance.”

He hopes for impact that goes beyond what kids eat for lunch, reaching into issues of justice and social change. “I look at how segregated the city is,” he says, “and if these kids have their own voices and they raise their voices loud enough, a lot of change could be made. Not just food and health but socially, community, there’s a lot of opportunity that’s unrealized, and this is one small way that we can help. The first kids that we started with are in high school now, and in four years, they’ll be able to vote — that’s when you could see real change start to happen.”

Thus, the first standard on Pilot Light’s list of concepts kids should learn is: “Food connects us to each other.”

“Considering the climate of America and where we are right now,” says Merges, “I would say that’s most important. Empathy is a priority to me right now. I think with the polarization of America and where we are right now, every single voice matters.”

Learning those lofty concepts via food, Merges says, is beautifully simple. At home, he teaches his kids about dishes that speak to his family’s heritage, German and Polish recipes passed down from grandmothers, but also explores other cultures and our common links. It’s easy, he says — you can even start by serving a kid (and yourself) an al pastor taco.

