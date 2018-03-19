Who's Serving Easter Brunch And Dinner In Connecticut?

Let these restaurants handle your Easter meal as you relax and spend time with family (and maybe visit with the Bunny or hunt for eggs.) All dining listings are for April 1 unless otherwise noted.

@ the Barn, 17 E. Granby Road, Granby, serves brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 3:30 to 9 p.m., with Easter specials like ham steak, Grand Marnier waffle, lobster omelet, smoked salmon Benedict, applewood smoked salmon, spring pea risotto and skirt steak. Items are priced a la carte at $5 to $28. 860-413-3888, atthebarngranby.com.

Àvert Brasserie, 35 Lasalle Road, West Hartford, offers a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Selections include pastries, fruit, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, salads, scrambled eggs with Gruyere, Belgium-style waffles with blueberry compote, bacon, sausage, leg of lamb, roasted salmon, ham and petit fours. $39 for adults and $19 for children ages 12 and under. 860-904-6240, avertbrasserie.com.

Metro Bis @ The Simsbury 1820 House, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, serves a three-course prix-fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entree choices include honey-roasted ham, braised short ribs, spring risotto with sweet peas, pan-seared salmon, or duck confit. $44.95 plus tax, gratuity and beverages; children 10 and younger are $15.95, children under 3 are free. 860-651-1908, metrobis.com.

Simsbury Inn, 397 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, hosts brunch seatings at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. The menu features salads, antipasto and a chilled seafood display, an "action station" with made-to-order eggs and omelets and Belgian waffles; a carving station with ham, sirloin strip, glazed pork loin and Easter kielbasa; a hot buffet with baked ravioli, cheese blintzes, roasted chicken breast, braised spring lamb and Cajun salmon, and assorted desserts. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt with the Easter Bunny on the front lawn 20 minutes before your dinner reservation. $57.95 for adults; $21.95 for children ages 5 to 12, no charge for children under 5. 860-651-5700, simsburyinn.com.

Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, offers a three-course prix-fixe meal from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The menu features choice of soup or salad, entree and dessert; entrees include roast prime rib, honey-glazed Virginia ham, shrimp and scallops fra diavolo, chicken cordon bleu, baked stuffed shrimp, redfish Nouvelle and more. $39.95; items are available for children ages 12 and under, for $18.95. Parties of nine or more will be offered an Easter dinner holiday buffet. 860-289-7929, themillontheriver.net.

Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford, hosts an Easter jazz brunch accompanied by the music of Sally Terrell and The Green Jazz Band, with two seatings (10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.) The menu includes seasonal frittata, challah French toast, bagels with hummus and cream cheese, breakfast potatoes, pastries, bacon, sausage and fruit. $28 for members; $38 for nonmembers, and includes museum admission. Ticket prices do not include gratuity. 860-838-4023, thewadsworth.org.

Fresh Salt at Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, hosts brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buffet includes an omelet station, seafood and charcuterie, seasonal salads, pastas; carving station and hot entrees. $59.95 for adults; $29.95 for children over 5. The Inn also offers packages with overnight stays. 860-339-1318, saybrook.com.

The Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, hosts Easter dining from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Options include raw bar, omelet station, carving station with roast leg of lamb and herb-crusted sirloin, hot station with assorted entrees, and desserts, including a candy bar. $45 for adults, $20 for kids 5 to 11, complimentary for children under 5. 860-572-2504, hiltonmystic.com.

Madison Beach Hotel, 94 W. Wharf Road, Madison, hosts brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meal features a stationary display with cheese, fruit, seafood and spring roasted vegetables; salads; breads and pastries; carving and omelet stations; hot brunch and dinner entrees and a dessert station. Cost is $54 for adults; $20 for children ages 6 to 12, plus tax and service; children under 6 are free. 203-350-0014, madisonbeachhotel.com.

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Drive, Bristol, hosts Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with omelet and waffle stations, pastry and bakery selections, breakfast items, carving station with honey-glazed ham and char-grilled flat iron steak, main courses of herb-crusted baked cod and grilled chicken, salads, sides and dessert sampler table. $39 for adults; $14 for children under 12. 860-584-7663, doubletreebristol.com.

Fleming's, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, features a three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrée choices include eggs Benedict with crab cake, filet mignon or surf and turf, cinnamon apple brioche French toast, veggie omelet, California-style steak and eggs, salmon Cobb salad or porcini-crusted filet mignon. Cost is $49 plus tax and gratuity; a children's menu is $16. 860-676-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com.

Cafe Louise at Indian Hill Country Club, 111 Golf St., Newington, hosts Easter brunch with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The menu features chef-attended omelet, waffle and carving stations; assorted salads, breakfast meats and potatoes, Irish eggs Benedict, chicken coq au vin, pan-seared salmon with tomato cucumber relish and a dessert display. Brunch includes a complimentary glass of prosecco or mimosa. Join the Easter Bunny for an egg hunt on the lawn at noon. Cost is $29.95 for adults; $14.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and $4.95 for children 4 and under. 860-666-5600, cafelouise.com.

Tavern at Keney Park, 171 Windsor Ave., Windsor, hosts an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with raw bar and salads, a build-your-own French toast bar, an omelet bar, lunch selections and $4 Bloody Marys, flavored mimosas and black and tans. Cost is $38 for adults; $16 for kids 4 to 12; free for kids 3 and under. 860-757-0658, tavernkp.com.

Griswold Inn, 36 Main St., Essex, hosts an Easter buffet with seatings from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering breakfast and brunch items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner selections from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $36 for adults; $18.95 for children under 12. 860-767-1776, griswoldinn.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino’s restaurants offer various Easter options, including special festive dishes at Cedars Restaurant, Junior's, David Burke Prime, Alta Strada, Al Dente, Festival Buffet, Veranda Café, VUE24 and Sugar Factory. foxwoods.com/easter.

Mohegan Sun's restaurants offer Easter specials, including petite filet with lobster at Michael Jordan’s Steak House ($55) grilled lamb chops with English pea risotto at BALLO ($55,) a glazed ham dinner at The Lansdowne ($16) and prime rib dinner at Michael Jordan's 23.sportcafe ($29.) mohegansun.com.

Fire at the Ridge at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, hosts Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with soups and salads; pasta; carving station with Black Forest ham and prime rib; hot entrees of lobster ravioli, honey-lemon glazed salmon and oven roasted chicken with piccata sauce and a dessert display. Cost is $39.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 4 to 12 (free for kids 3 and under.) 860-852-5444, fireattheridge.com.

Millwright’s, 77 West St., Simsbury, Millwright's, offers a three-course prix-fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entrees include spring lamb, lobster cake Benedict, ham with onion and Gruyere crepe, roast salmon, New York strip with crispy potatoes and chimichurri and lentil gnocchi with confit duck. $59 for adults; $29 for children under 12 and includes nonalcoholic beverages. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com.

Cook and the Bear, 50 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers smoked ham and smoked lamb additions to its Sunday brunch menu on Easter. Open noon to 9 p.m. 860-595-3345, thecookandthebear.com.

Blue Plate Kitchen, 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, offers Easter specials, including entrees of double-cut lamb chops, dry-rubbed pan-seared pork tenderloin and pan-seared salmon ($19 to $32.) 860-906-1419, bpkwesthartford.com.

Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown, serves its regular dinner menu from noon to 6 p.m. with specials like roast leg of lamb, baked honey-bourbon ham, baked stuffed shrimp and baked filet of sole ($16 to $30.) 860-346-7096, tuscany-grill.com.

Baci Grill, 134 Berlin Road, Cromwell, offers an Easter buffet with seatings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes a carving station, omelet station, breakfast selections like waffles and French toast; entrees like penne a la vodka, roast leg of lamb and baked stuffed sole and a dessert display. Cost is $31 for adults; $13 for kids 4 to 11; free for kids 3 and under. 860-613-2224, bacigrill.com.

Mattabesett Canoe Club, 80 Harbor Drive, Middletown, hosts the Easter meal with seatings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes a breakfast buffet with Belgian waffles, Western scrambled eggs, eggs Benedict and corned beef hash; a carving station with prime rib and honey-glazed ham; hot entrees including lemon-roasted chicken, baked stuffed sole, lobster ravioli and penne a la vodka, and a dessert table. $39.99 for adults, $19.99 for children ages 5 to 12, $9.99 for children under 5. Credit card deposits are required for reservations. 860-347-9999; canoeclubmiddletown.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, hosts the Easter meal with breakfast items, Belgian waffles, French toast, an omelet station, carving station with honey glazed baked ham and roast pork loin; salads; a buffet with chicken Marsala, salmon, crab cakes, penne vodka, salads and vegetables, and dessert display with candy table. Seatings are available at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Adults are $33.95, children 5 to 9 are $14.95 and children under 5 are free. The Easter Bunny will visit to take photos with kids. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Shell & Bones, 100 S. Water St., New Haven, offers its regular brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a special all-day Easter menu (in addition to regular menu) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entree specials ($30 to $48) include Maine lobster salad, veal short ribs, prime "cowboy" ribeye, braised pork shank and whole branzino. 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com.

Bistro Versailles, 339 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, offers its regular Sunday brunch menu from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner menu from 5 to 10 p.m., with specials like an Easter lamb burger ($22) Easter prosciutto Benedict ($17) and "complete croissant" ($12.50) with ham, cheese and sunny-side egg. 203-661-6634, versaillesgreenwich.com.

Costa Del Sol, 901 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, is open from 1 to 7 p.m. and offers Easter specials in addition to its regular menu. Specials ($7 to $29) include leek and potato soup, grilled halibut over piquillo pepper coulis, a holiday paella with assorted shellfish, chicken and Spanish sausage and free-range baby lamb with roasted shallots and port demi-glace. 860-296-1714, costadelsolrestaurant.net.

City Steam, 942 Main St., Hartford, offers Easter specials ($8 to $18) like chorizo and cornbread-stuffed bacon-wrapped pork loin; whole wheat linguini with basil, mushrooms, tomato and lemon in an avocado garlic cream sauce, and bacon s’mores. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 860-525-1600, citysteam.biz.

Carbone's Kitchen, 6 Wintonbury Mall, Bloomfield, hosts Easter dinner from noon to 7 p.m. The regular menu will be available, with entree specials like grilled beef tenderloin with mini lobster cake, kataifi-wrapped Scottish salmon and herbed gnocchi and lamb ragout (specials priced at $11 to $35.) Carbone's Ristorante in Hartford is closed on Easter Sunday. 860-904-2111, carboneskitchen.com.

Carbone’s Prime, 838 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, offers its regular menu with brunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (including lemon-ricotta pancakes, chicken fried steak and eggs, crab and fontina scramble and seared rare tuna salad, $12 to $19) and dinner from 2 to 8 p.m. 860-969-8088, carboneshospitality.com.

The Essex, 30 Main St., Centerbrook, serves its Sunday brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with specials like fried chicken and biscuits, honey glazed ham and lamb cassoulet ($24.) Sunday supper, from 4 to 8 p.m., features its regular a la carte menu with $1 oysters and $8 martini bar specials. 860-237-4189, theessex.com.

Artisan Restaurant, 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers a prix-fixe menu from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with entree selections like domestic lamb loin, lobster tagliatelle, Scottish salmon a la plancha, a vegetable “tian,” suckling pig porchetta and Stonington jumbo scallops. Cost is $65 for adults; $35 for young adults. 860-937-2525, artisanwesthartford.com.

Artisan Restaurant, 275 Old Post Road, Southport, offers a prix-fixe menu from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with entree selections like fettuccine and shrimp, branzino a la plancha, Scottish salmon primavera, Amish chicken breast, grilled lamb t-bone and prime hanger steak. Cost is $59 for adults; $25 for young adults. 203-307-4222, artisansouthport.com.

Trattoria Toscana, 706 Hartford Road, Manchester, serves brunch only from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with full menu and specials like merguez sausage Benny, Tuscan poutine, shrimp and grits and eggs Florentine ($12 to $15.) 860-783-5888, trattoriatoscanact.com.

Firebox, 539 Broad St., Hartford, offers a special a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu will be posted online closer to the holiday. Reservations recommended. 860-246-1222, fireboxrestaurant.com.

Geno’s Grille, 9 Dog Lane, Storrs, hosts an Easter brunch buffet with a noon seating, including entrees of eggs Benedictine, stuffed French toast and carved ham. An Easter lunch buffet, with a seating at 2 p.m., features carved ham, roast chicken, salmon and pasta selections. Cost for each meal is $35 for adults; a kids’ menu is $18 for children 10 and under. 860-487-9032, genosgrille.com.

Pond House Cafe, 1555 Asylum Ave., West Hartford, hosts brunch from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The menu includes a carving station, frittata and Benedict station, breakfast station with scrambled eggs and bacon, a station with waffles, French toast and pancakes; savory dishes like lobster mac and cheese and seared ahi tuna with wasabi sauce, breads and desserts. Cost is $47.58 for adults; $24.78 for kids 5 to 11. 860-231-8823, pondhousecafe.com.