Whole Foods starts discounts for Amazon Prime members — but only in Florida

Florida Whole Foods shoppers will be the first to get Amazon Prime discounts.

Seattle-based Amazon said Wednesday that starting immediately Amazon Prime members shopping at Whole Foods stores in Florida, including the three in the Orlando market, will get an additional 10 percent discount on sale items, along with other discounts.

Shoppers can get the discount by linking their Amazon Prime accounts with the Whole Foods app on their mobile devices, then scanning the app at checkout.

“We’re thrilled for Whole Foods Market to be part of the Prime experience,” said a statement from John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. “By offering greater discounts on sale items, and exclusive deals like $10 off a pound for sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut, launching savings for Prime members is an amazing opportunity to bring our industry-leading quality standards and delicious food to more customers at a better price.”

Amazon recently raised its annual rate for a Prime membership to $119. The service also includes free, two-day shipping on many items and access to video and music subscription services, among other perks.

The program should expand to other stores this summer, the company said.

Internet retail giant Amazon bought natural grocery chain Whole Foods in August for $13.7 billion, setting off speculation as to how Amazon would use the new network of stores to further its online shopping empire. It started by discounting some products at Amazon stores, but other possibilities include using the stores to deliver groceries and other goods.

Whole Foods has stores in Orlando, Winter Park and Altamonte Springs.

