Who will win the 2019 Meatless Monday Rapid Fire Challenge at the Healthy Food Expo, International Restaurant and Food Service Show of New York?

Three chefs compete at Center Stage, Javits Center Winner gets $1,000 and extensive media coverage

(RestaurantNews.com) For the first time since Rapid Fire first challenged chefs in 2016, three female chefs are going head-to-head to prove that they have the best Meatless Monday dish.

The 2019 Chef Challengers and their nominated dishes are:

Lisa Sereda, executive chef, Wine Time

Walnut “Meat” Stuffed Anaheim Pepper

Heidi Liv Tompkins, Co-Founder, CFO, product development manager, Heidi’s Health Kitchen

Heidi’s Health Kitchen Raw Mock Tuna Recipe

Patricia Washuta, director of culinary services, executive chef, and certified dietary manager, Gentry Park Orlando

Impossible Meatless Kefta

The Rapid Fire Competition is scheduled on Monday, March 5, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Center Stage, Javits Center, 655 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001.Each chef has 20 minutes to prep, cook and present her dish to the judges for testing and evaluation, while food show attendees watch in anticipation.

The judges are:

Maria Loi, chef, cookbook author, Greek food ambassador, healthy lifestyle expert

Peggy Neu, president, The Monday Campaigns

Gennaro Pecchia, partner, @aosbysosa / co-host @rolandsfoodcourt @siriusxm

Fabio Viviani, Chef, Culinary Personality, Restaurateur, Cookbook Author

The competition will be emceed by Fred Klashman of Total Food Service. For more information on the competition, click here.

For more information about Meatless Monday:

Visit Meatless Monday at Exhibit Booth 638 in the Healthy Food Expo Area where you’ll learn about the health and environmental benefits of going Meatless Monday, and how to leverage this promotion as part of a restaurant/foodservice marketing strategy. Check out our free Meatless Monday restaurant and foodservice implementation guides and promotional materials at: https://www.meatlessmonday.com/start-a-campaign/

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a nonprofit public health initiative founded by Sid Lerner, chairman of The Monday Campaigns. The initiative is in association with the Lerner Centers for Public Health Promotion at Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities. Meatless Monday encourages the public to cut back on meat consumption one day a week to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and lessen the environmental impact of meat production on climate change, water and land use. The campaign is founded on research that demonstrates Monday is the day we are most primed to start and sustain a healthy new behavior. Since its launch on 2003, Meatless Monday has become an international movement in more than 40 countries with support from governments, schools, celebrities, restaurants, and local and global organizations.

