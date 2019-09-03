Who Will Win the 2019 Meatless Monday Rapid Fire Challenge at the Healthy Food Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show? Monday, September 16, 3:30-5 P.M., Center Stage

(RestaurantNews.com) This year’s Rapid Fire Challenge theme is Meatless Monday! Chefs will bring on their favorite dishes minus the meat. They are encouraged to get creative and excite the taste buds of the judges.

The winner will be crowned the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show Rapid Fire Champion, receive $1,000, bragging rights and gain exposure to over 100 media outlets, local television and radio affiliates, as well as, thousands of industry professionals.

In addition, Meatless Monday will write a personality piece about the winner which will be sent in their weekly email newsletter, featured on their homepage and promoted via their social media channels. The winning recipe will accompany the piece, and will permanently be included in the Meatless Monday recipe database, crediting the winning chef and linking to his/her website.

The Competing Chefs:

Carly Paige

Founder, FitLiving Eats

Author, “Simply Swapped Everyday”

Featuring Lentil Walnut Tacos with Cashew Sour Cream & Pineapple Avocado Salsa?

Chris Dancesia

Owner/Chef, Nick’s Bistro

Featuring Summer Squash and Rice Noodle with Caribbean Gremolata and Coconut Oil

Anne Hernandez

Founder, Our Urban Homestead

Featuring Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

The Rapid Fire Competition is scheduled on Monday, September 16, 3:30 pm – 5 pm, at the Center Stage, Orange County Convention Center, West Hall – B2, B3 & B4, 9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL.

Each chef has 20 minutes to prep, cook and present her dish to the judges for testing and evaluation, while food show attendees watch in anticipation.

Rapid Fire Emcee:

Shaun O’Neale will emcee the competition. He exploded onto the culinary scene in September 2016 when he claimed the title of America’s best home cook and was named Season 7 Champion of MasterChef on FOX. He graduated from reality star to culinary star in May 2017 with the release of his debut cookbook “My Modern American Table.”

Rapid Fire Judges:

Hari Pulapaka, Ph.D., C.E.C.,

Executive Chef & Co-Owner, Cress Restaurant

Associate Professor of Mathematics, Stetson University

Pet Project: Sinfully Vegetarian

Kendra Lott

Publisher

Edible Orlando

Kristine Palkowetz

Chief Wellness Officer

Joyful Goodness

Dana Smith

Campaign Director

Meatless Monday

Visit Meatless Monday at Exhibit Booth 2005 in the Healthy Food Expo Area, where you’ll learn about the health and environmental benefits of going Meatless Monday, and how to leverage this promotion as part of a restaurant/foodservice marketing strategy. Check out our free Meatless Monday restaurant and foodservice++ implementation guides and promotional materials at: https://www.meatlessmonday.com/start-a-campaign/

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a nonprofit public health initiative founded by Sid Lerner, chairman of The Monday Campaigns. The initiative is in association with the Lerner Centers for Public Health Promotion at Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities. Meatless Monday encourages the public to cut back on meat consumption one day a week to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and lessen the environmental impact of meat production on climate change, water and land use. The campaign is founded on research that demonstrates Monday is the day we are most primed to start and sustain a healthy new behavior. Since its launch on 2003, Meatless Monday has become an international movement in more than 40 countries with support from governments, schools, celebrities, restaurants, and local and global organizations.

Contacts for The Monday Campaigns

Cherry Dumaual

PR & Partnerships Director

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1056

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

Marketing & Partnerships Associate

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055

914-505-0009