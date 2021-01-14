Who should respond to 911 calls related to mental illness? Allentown discusses police alternatives, though path forward remains hazy

Allentown officials are largely in agreement: Recruiting social workers to help city police respond to 911 calls involving mental health crises, substance abuse and homelessness issues is, conceptually, a wise move. But some are reluctant to bring in a consultant to offer some pointers until they ensure Lehigh County officials and one of the regional health networks are on board — and prepared to provide funding. Others fear mental health professionals will expropriate, rather than supplement, police resources.