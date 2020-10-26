Who is Peter Antonacci, the Republican in charge of presidential voting in overwhelmingly Democratic Broward County?

When Peter Antonacci, the longtime associate of former Gov. Rick Scott, was sent in to run elections in Broward, the most Democratic county in Florida, some Democrats were concerned. Was he a Republican plant that would come in and skew the 2020 presidential election in a way that would help Donald Trump win Florida? Since his arrival, Antonacci has cleaned up some of the mess left by former Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes. He's spoken out against some Democratic sacred cows. Leading Democrats say their worst fears haven’t come to pass, but some are still on guard until this year’s election wraps up.