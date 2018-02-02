Who makes the best frozen pork pot stickers? We put 7 brands to the test

Pot sticker dumplings are an easy way to add symbolic good fortune to any celebration of the Lunar New Year, which is Feb. 16 this year. Usually, a restaurant has been the place to enjoy these crispy-bottomed, pleated crescents, which are said to resemble ancient Chinese gold ingots and thus promise wealth or prosperity for the eater. You can have pot sticker dumplings at home — and without the work and mess of making your own: Buy frozen pot stickers at your local supermarket or Asian grocery.

While pot stickers are an easy way to enjoy Chinese food at home during the Lunar New Year, expect to find a mix of Chinese- and Japanese-style dumplings in supermarkets that are labeled variously as pot stickers, gyoza (the Japanese word) and even “gyoza pot stickers.”

Food & Dining sampled seven store-bought frozen dumplings as part of our monthlong “Craving: Chinese Food” series.

I chose pork dumplings because those are the ones I most often associate with pot stickers. I did notice more vegetarian, chicken and seafood dumplings in supermarket freezer cases, so if you’re not wild about pork, you can still enjoy a pot sticker to usher in the Year of the Dog.

The frozen dumplings were purchased at Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market locations near Tribune Tower in Chicago and at Tai Nam Market, the Asian supermarket in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. I did not buy membership-only club brands because I wanted dumplings the general public had a reasonable chance of buying. Prices listed are what I paid.

What to buy? I went into supermarkets with a list of major pot sticker makers mentioned in recent coverage of a frozen-dumpling industry report. But, except for Tai Nam, I didn’t find much choice when it came to pork pot stickers. I was surprised to find myself walking out empty-handed from two stores operated by a major supermarket chain.

Dumplings can be steamed, boiled or pan-fried. For this tasting, the pot stickers were fried to achieve the dumpling’s signature browned and crisp bottom. This was a blind tasting, meaning those who took part didn't know which pot sticker was which. Each taster was asked to sample and rate each dumpling on its own merits, looking at appearance, aroma, texture and flavor.

