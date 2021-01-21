Who Fed 20,000 National Guard Troops Daily Prior to the Inauguration?

This week 20,000 troops daily received a hot healthy meal ahead of the inauguration while they protected our democracy.

HUNGRY , a Virginia-based food tech company, used their network of chefs to feed over 20,000 troops daily. While the National Guard protected our democracy, HUNGRY was tasked with feeding the troops. A dozen of HUNGRY’s independent local chefs helped prepare close to 100,000 fresh, hot meals for inauguration day.

HUNGRY was founded by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass, as a revolutionary technology connecting independent chefs with the $60 billion business and events catering market. HUNGRY has gained the attention of several high-profile investors, including the likes of Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh and chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. HUNGRY is committed to improving the communities it serves. Through its ‘Fight Against Hunger’ program, HUNGRY donates one meal to those in need for every two meals sold via its platform. The company’s ‘WeRecycle’ program promotes environmental waste reduction by offering biodegradable plates and cutlery with its delivered meals. HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin and Dallas. For more information, visit tryhungry.com .

