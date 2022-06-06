Who Is the Country Artist Chosen To Sing One of the Most Recognizable Jingles in Texas?

Country music artist teams up with Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council for a fresh sound to the iconic “That’s What I Like About Texas” jingle to be released June 13, 2022.

Bedford, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) One of the most recognizable jingles in Texas will debut with a fresh new sound June 13, 2022 with a surprise country artist on vocals. The iconic jingle for DQ restaurants in Texas, “That’s What I like about Texas,” brings two icons together for the launch of this unique interpretation. The catchy jingle has captured the hearts of Texans in the Lone Star State for 20 years.

So, who is this Texas country artist? Who is bold enough to take on this memorable tune? Mark your calendars for the big reveal at 9 a.m. CST on June 13th at dqtexas.com . The announcement also will be made at 11 a.m. on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Celebrating 75 years of serving Texans, DQ® restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes more than 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Alvey

Aardvark Communications

carolyn@aardvarktx.com

214-394-0078

