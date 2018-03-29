Whitehall's Mission BBQ serving free sandwiches to Vietnam War veterans today

In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Mission BBQ in Whitehall Township will honor Vietnam War veterans with a free sandwich, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 29.

“We wish to honor the brave men and women in service from that era, remember their history and show our sincere appreciation,” a news release states. “We thank them for their continued dedication and loyalty as well as the sacrifices they’ve made to keep our country free.”

Mission BBQ opened its first Lehigh Valley restaurant in 2016 at 1421 Grape St. (former Boston Market spot).

The patriotic-themed chain, which debuted Sept. 11, 2001, serves American food such as North Carolina-style pulled pork, St. Louis-style spare ribs and Texas-inspired brisket, and sides.

Founded by two patriotic friends, Mission BBQ operates 60 U.S. locations. Fundraisers support local and national organizations benefiting soldiers, firefighters, police and first responders.

Info: 484-408-0325 or mission-bbq.com.

