Whitehall's Granny Schmidt's Bake Shop closing after 11 years

For fans of made-from-scratch custom cakes, the upcoming closure of Granny Schmidt's Bake Shop in Whitehall Township due to the owner's retirement is bittersweet.

The business has been satisfying sweet tooths throughout the Lehigh Valley region for more than a decade, winning numerous awards in the process.

Owner Michelle Quier said she is retiring from the business Nov. 5 following her pasty chef's decision to take a break from the industry to pursue other ventures.

"It was the perfect time to retire," Quier said.

Granny Schmidt's, at 335 Grape St., is fulfilling every cake contract through Nov. 5, but it will not take orders past that date.

The business is referring customers to Custom Cakes by Adele in Coplay and Dolce Patisserie in Hellertown for all future orders.

"I would personally like to thank everyone in the Lehigh Valley who supported me and my business for so many years," Quier said.

Granny Schmidt's originated in Schnecksville in 2006 and also operated out of Emmaus before moving to Whitehall in 2012.

Quier will not be exiting the wedding business totally. She has taken on the role of wedding and special events director at The Event Center at Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township.

"I will be at Shepherd Hills planning your wedding from beginning to end, not just your cake," Quier said.

