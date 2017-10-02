Whitehall's Bravo! debuts fall flavors

Celebrate autumn's arrival with seasonal dishes at Bravo! Cucina Italiana at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.

The restaurant's fall-inspired menu debuted Sept. 19 and includes appetizers, pizza, lunch, dinner and dessert dishes. Highlights include prosciutto and burrata pizza, shrimp bruschetta, balsamic chicken, harissa grilled shrimp and cod fresca.

New weekend brunch offerings, served until 3 p.m., include yogurt crepes, prosciutto frittata, French toast sticks and a bacon and egg cheeseburger.

Additionally, a new happy hour menu includes new bar bites (available 3:30-6:30 p.m. weekdays in the bar) such as stuffed banana peppers, pepperoni cheese dip, roasted tomato and ricotta flatbread and fingerling potato skins. Two new cocktails include the Midnight Mojito and the Island Basil Smash.

Bravo!, at 950 Lehigh Valley Mall, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For reservations, call 610-266-4050 or visit bravoitalian.com.

