Whitehall's Bravo! celebrating National Ravioli Day with 'buy one, take one home for free' deal

Tuesday, March 20, is National Ravioli Day, and Bravo! Cucina Italiana at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township is celebrating with a "buy one, take one home for free" deal on select ravioli dishes, while supplies last.

Ravioli dishes that will be part of the March 20 dine-in deal include:

Pesto Cheese Ravioli : Pesto ricotta-filled ravioli, Alfredo, toasted bread crumbs, marinara ($12.59 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

: Pesto ricotta-filled ravioli, Alfredo, toasted bread crumbs, marinara ($12.59 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner) Chicken Ravioli Al Forno : Creamy spinach, marinara, parmesan bread crumbs ($13.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

: Creamy spinach, marinara, parmesan bread crumbs ($13.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner) Lobster Ravioli Alla Vodka: Sautéed shrimp, tomato cream, toasted bread crumbs ($14.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

“Ravioli is a classic dish loved by many across the world for hundreds of years,” Bravo! culinary director and chef Brian Harvey said in a news release. “It definitely deserves its own holiday, and we at BRAVO are excited to celebrate with our buy one, take one home offer.”

The complimentary entrée is applied to the equal or lower priced item and the deal is not valid with other offers, rewards or discounts.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana is a “polished casual” restaurant offering classic Italian food “amongst the shadows of Roman ruins.”

Popular entrees include grilled steaks, chops and fresh seafood, as well as flatbreads, pizzas and salads, similar to what one would find in an authentic “ristorante” in Italy.

Bravo! is part of Columbus-based BRAVO I BRIO Restaurant Group, which operates more than 100 restaurants in 33 states. Restaurants include Bravo! Cucina Italiana, BRIO Tuscan Grille, BRIO Coastal Bar & Kitchen and BRAVO Coastal Bar & Kitchen.

For reservations to the 950 Lehigh Valley Mall restaurant, see bravoitalian.com or call 610-266-4050.

