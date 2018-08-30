Whitehall's Bonefish Grill offering 'Ultimate Dinner for Two' in September

Catch up with an old friend, kick back with a co-worker or enjoy a romantic date night during Bonefish Grill’s dinner-for-two promotion, through Sept. 30.

Bonefish, a seafood-centric restaurant chain with a location at the Lehigh Valley Mall’s outdoor Lifestyle Center, is offering a four-course “Ocean Mixed Grill — Ultimate Dinner for Two.”

The deal, $49, includes one starter of bang bang shrimp, two salads (house or Caesar), three sides — potatoes au gratin, crispy Brussel sprouts and a seasonal vegetable — and four wood-grilled seafood selections: fresh wood-grilled Atlantic salmon, Caribbean cobia, shrimp and scallop skewer and the “neighborhood catch.”

Bonefish is at 901 Lehigh Lifestyle Center in Whitehall Township. Reservations: 610-264-3476.

