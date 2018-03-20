Whitehall Wendy's relocates to sleek, more visible spot

There’s a sleek new home for the Baconator, Dave’s Double and Frosty in Whitehall Township.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s on March 15 relocated from a longstanding, stand-alone spot at the Lehigh Valley Mall to a newly-constructed building at 2545 Mickley Ave., according to general manager Steve Bentley.

The new restaurant, occupying the former BB&T bank site just off MacArthur Road in front of Big Lots and Walmart, features a drive-thru, fresh landscaping and a 99-seat dining room with pendant lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, digital menus, free wi-fi, two Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, a big-screen TV and fireplace.

It also has better visibility from MacArthur Road than the previous Wendy’s spot, which was situated behind a Friendly’s restaurant and another building.

According to Bentley, kiosks where customers place their orders via touch screens will arrive later this year.

Wendy’s, which uses “fresh, never frozen beef,” has 6,600 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide.

The Whitehall restaurant’s dining room is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and its drive thru is open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, Bentley said.

Rumors of a Cheesecake Factory opening at the former Wendy’s site at the Lehigh Valley Mall are just that at this point.

In February, a mall spokesperson said the mall’s marketing team does “not yet have any finalized plans for that redevelopment and are continuing to explore all options for the best use of that site.”

Also responding to a Morning Call inquiry last month, Alethea Rowe, Cheesecake Factory’s senior director of public relations, stated: “Our restaurant development team is always on the lookout for premier sites to further grow The Cheesecake Factory brand presence, and all sites that fit our criteria for success will be seriously considered.”

