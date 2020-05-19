leezsnow / Getty Images
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Whitehall Township fatal crash victim identified as 78-year-old Catasauqua woman

May 19, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
leezsnow / Getty Images

A woman who died from injuries in a Monday crash in Whitehall Township has been identified.