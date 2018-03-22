Whitehall Chick-fil-A honoring Saquon Barkley with free chicken sandwiches today

Chick-fil-A in Whitehall Township is honoring Saquon Barkley, one of its "hometown heroes," with free chicken sandwiches, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Customers arriving between the two-hour time frames Thursday simply have to say "Saquon" and they will receive a free original chicken sandwich (limit one per customer).

"We love to celebrate our hometown heroes and we know you do, too!" a recent post on the business' Facebook page reads.

Barkley, the former Whitehall High and Penn State running back, is one of the most-discussed players in next month's NFL Draft and John Velarde, owner of the Whitehall Chick-fil-A, is a huge fan, according to Alyssa Schlener, the restaurant's director of marketing.

The dine-in only event is being held in conjunction with Coplay's Saquon Barkley Parade, which will be held at noon Saturday.

The 2610 MacArthur Road restaurant held a similar promotion honoring the football star on Jan. 15, Schlener said. Info: 610-432-2307.

