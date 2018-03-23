White Sox and Revolution Brewing team up for new bar at Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox have embraced the craft beer revolution, and now they’re embracing Revolution Brewing, which will operate a branded bar along the left field line at Guaranteed Rate Field for at least the next two seasons.

Revolution, which had nine draft handles at the ballpark last year, will see a marked expansion at Sox games in 2018 and beyond: 38 draft handles, plus eight more taps at the bar in what was previously a private event space only occasionally open to the public.

What will be dubbed the Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room will be open to all ticket holders and will sport a social media focus, including a wall of screens displaying White Sox social media channels, ample outlets for fans to charge their phones and a designated spot for selfies.

Thanks to a two-year marketing deal, Revolution will be well-represented in the #SoxSocial Tap Room, where taps will pour several beers ready-made for baseball, including the brewery’s flagship Anti-Hero IPA, Fist City Chicago Pale Ale, Rev Pils Chicago Pilsner and Sun Crusher Hoppy Wheat Ale.

Tap handles will also be reserved for beers unimaginable in a Chicago ballpark even five years ago: Revolution’s rotating series of “Hero” IPAs (first up: Galaxy Hero), beers made at Revolution’s brewpub on Milwaukee Avenue and Deth’s Tar, an imperial oatmeal stout aged in bourbon barrels that’s a bruising 14.8 percent alcohol. Ballpark prices were not yet available.

“A barrel-aged beer and a rotating pub beer? That’s really bringing the experience to the fans,” said Donn Bichsel, Revolution’s director of sales and marketing. “Having that experience at a ballpark — that’s the exciting thing for us.”

Teaming up with the White Sox is the highest-profile marketing deal to date for Revolution, which has grown swiftly since opening as a brewpub eight years ago. In the Brewers Association’s most recent rankings, Revolution has become the nation’s 40th largest craft brewery and 50th largest brewer overall. As a partner of the White Sox, Revolution will be able to promote the relationship not only in the ballpark, but where people buy beer — including bars, liquor stores and grocery stores.

While Wrigley Field’s beer menu remains dominated by Anheuser-Busch (despite a late season incursion by Lagunitas last year), the White Sox continue to embrace a progressive beer lineup. The launch of a “Craft Kave” last year featured more than 75 craft beers in what was previously stocked with Miller products and called the Bullpen Sports Bar.

Despite fewer fans in the ballpark in 2017 than 2016, the Craft Kave made more money than its predecessor concept, said Brooks Boyer, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the White Sox. The lesson is clear, Boyer said: People want options. They’ll be getting even more of them in 2018, not only with the expanded presence of Revolution, but also with a Craft Kave Express on the 500 level of Guaranteed Rate, where 40 to 50 craft beers will be available.

“I’m not breaking any news here, but White Sox fans like to drink, and we’ve heard over and over that people appreciate a wider selection,” Boyer said. “That led us to be more proactive in the amount of flavors we provided.”

Other Chicago-area breweries that will be represented at Guaranteed Rate in 2018 will include Pipeworks, Pollyanna, Off Color and Baderbrau.

But Revolution will be the dominant brand, thanks to a partnership hatched last year with a minor marketing deal that Revolution knew it wanted to expand as the season wore on. At the same time, the White Sox were looking to expand its #SoxSocial Lounge, which was housed in a space too small for its popularity with fans.

“Oddly, it all came together at the same time,” Boyer said. “Our social (media) people made it clear they were cramped, and Revolution was looking for something that could be theirs.”

As a result, Revolution gets its highest-profile partner to date, and the White Sox get a local, ascendant brand whose beer and logo will be dotted through the park.

Of Revolution’s 38 draft handles beyond the #SoxSocial Tap Room, 18 will be Anti-Hero and 14 Sun Crusher, a summer seasonal that debuted last year. This year’s version was released last week and will continue to be brewed through August. Additional Revolution tap handles in the ballpark will feature Fist City and Rev Pils.

But the heart of its presence will be the Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room, which has a capacity of 250 people — slightly smaller than Revolution’s spacious taproom on Kedzie Avenue. A patio overlooking the field has room for another 60 people. What were Miller Lite-branded tables on that patio in recent years — when the space was called the Miller Lite Extra Base Club — will be replaced by used bourbon barrels to reflect Revolution’s growing barrel-aging program.

Bichsel said Revolution is “very excited” to be in its deal with the White Sox. He also described himself as “a die-hard Cubs fan” who was in the stands when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series in Cleveland. Teaming up with the White Sox is “painful for me,” he joked. But the South Side was where the opportunity arose, and brewery executives were thrilled to grab it.

“We like to say we make beer for everyone,” he said. “We’d love to be a partner on both sides of the city.”

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

Who has the best ballpark food in Chicago, Cubs or Sox? »

What to eat when you're at Guaranteed Rate or Wrigley »

Lagunitas moves into Wrigley Field, taking over some Goose Island tap handles »