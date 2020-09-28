Evan Vucci
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

White House: Connecticut will receive 1 million rapid coronavirus tests by end of year

September 28, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Evan Vucci

The Trump administration will begin shipping the tests to states as early as this week.