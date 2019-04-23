White Castle Wrangles New BBQ Bash Slider Lineup Into Limited-Time Menu

Three unique BBQ Slider creations, Fried Pickles and Summer Smoothies available at all restaurants, just in time for the warm weather

Every Wednesday beginning May 1, Cravers can receive two free BBQ Original Sliders with any purchase by visiting a Castle while dressed in western apparel

Columbus, OH (Restaurant News Release) White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, today announced the addition of its new BBQ bash lineup featuring the BBQ Brisket Slider, 99¢ BBQ Original Slider, and, for the first time since White Castle became the first fast-food chain to offer the Impossible Slider, a spin on the iconic slider made from plants – the BBQ Impossible Slider. Joining the new BBQ lineup are White Castle’s fan-favorite Fried Pickles and a line of Summer Smoothies to keep Cravers cool. The new menu items are available at most White Castle restaurants for a limited time or while supplies last.

White Castle’s new BBQ bash lineup includes the BBQ Brisket Slider, with smoked and sliced brisket, the BBQ Impossible Slider, featuring the tastier, beefier Impossible patty, and the 99¢ BBQ Original Slider, building upon the chain’s famous, steam-grilled Original Slider®. All three sliders are topped with tangy Bull’s-Eye barbecue sauce and crunchy onion crisps. White Castle’s limited-time Fried Pickles are also available in small and sack sizes and offer crunchy pickle slices coated in a blend of seasoned panko breading and fried to a golden crisp.

“At White Castle, we’ve been experimenting with new flavors and slider varieties for nearly 100 years when we first began serving our Original Sliders,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’re confident that these new, bold barbecue flavors will have our Cravers galloping back for more.”

With summer around the corner, Cravers can now enjoy White Castle’s popular Summer Smoothie lineup, including the limited-time Tropical Smoothie made with mango, pineapple and banana. The new Tropical Smoothie joins the returning fan favorite Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie, made with Country Time® lemonade, and the Strawberry Banana Smoothie. All White Castle smoothies are made with real Yoplait® yogurt and Dole® fruit and are available for just $2.99.

“Whether you’re enjoying a barbecue with friends and family or a nice day by the pool, our limited-time summer lineup has every option needed to quench your Cravings and keep you cool and refreshed,” said Richardson.

To get in the spirit of the wild west, White Castle will be offering two free BBQ Original Sliders with any purchase for customers who dress up in western apparel on Wednesdays beginning May 1. Whether or not it’s your first rodeo, Cravers are encouraged to break out their bolo ties, cowboy hats or boots to join the fun and enjoy BBQ Original Sliders on White Castle.

And for customers looking to quench their Crave on-the-go, White Castle is offering a slider-packed Crave Case for just $19.99 when ordered online or through White Castle’s mobile app.

Visit whitecastle.com for more information about White Castle’s newest menu items.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves as a family-owned business for more than 98 years. Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or in the frozen aisle at a grocery store near you. www.whitecastle.com.

