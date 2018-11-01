  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

White Castle Has Thanksgiving in the Bag With Apple Butter Turkey Sliders, Sweet Potato Fries

By
Editor
They’re here for a limited time
turkey white castle sliders
White Castle

White Castle has brought back their seasonal turkey sliders, sweet potato fries, and a meal deal for the holiday season.

It’s officially November, which means holiday time is in full swing. With it comes the return of White Castle’s seasonal fare. White Castle is bringing back their turkey sliders with autumnal toppings, their fan-favorite sweet potato fries, and a sweet seasonal sampler deal.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About White Castle

White Castle’s turkey sliders are made with white-meat Butterball turkey, just like the kind you have at Thanksgiving. For 99 cents each, customers can choose to have their turkey burger topped with what the chain is calling “tangy-licious” bistro sauce or with cheddar cheese and cinnamon apple butter.

Related
15 Things You Should Never Say on Thanksgiving GalleryHow to Prep for Your Easiest Thanksgiving Yet Gallery10 Thanksgiving Traditions From Around the Country Slideshow

Of course, you can add a side of White Castle’s sweet potato fries to that, or try the brand’s seasonal sampler which includes two bistro turkey sliders, six original sliders, and a sack of sweet potato fries all for $7.99. The sliders, fries, and meal deal is only available for a limited time while supplies last, so if you were hoping to enjoy some White Castle turkey patties for Thanksgiving, you may end up out of luck. Luckily, here are 19 chain restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner.

Click for slideshow
Regional Fast Food Chains We Wish Were National Gallery
Tags
news
white castle
seasonal
Thanksgiving
sliders
fast food