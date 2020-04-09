White Castle to Give Healthcare Workers Free Meals in Show of Appreciation for Their Work During COVID-19 Health Crisis

Healthcare Workers Can Get Free Combo Meals Throughout April

White Castle Team Members Delivering Crave Cases to Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) White Castle will show its support for the people on the front line of the COVID-19 battle by giving them complimentary meals.

From April 7 to April 30, healthcare workers and EMTs can go through the drive-thru of any White Castle restaurant each day to receive one free Combo Meal (1-6) or Breakfast Combo. They simply have to show their work ID.

In addition, White Castle team members will be delivering Crave Cases of Sliders to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the regions where White Castle has restaurants.

“In the midst of this pandemic, healthcare workers have put it all on the line to serve and take care of us. Now it’s our turn to serve them,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Providing free Sliders and meals to healthcare workers is a way for us to show our appreciation for everything they’re doing right now.”

There is a coupon for the free Combo Meal offer, but it is not required to receive the free Combo Meal.

For more information about White Castle’s other philanthropic activities, click HERE .

About White Castle®

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 99 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 365 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers’ cravings, morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine’s most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle’s Impossible Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the “Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger.”