In the latest of many acts of kindness to emerge in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, White Castle is showing its support for those working on the frontlines against the virus by providing them with free meals.

Can Coronavirus Spread Through Food? And Other COVID-19 Food Questions Answered

From April 7 through April 30, the fast food chain will be giving out one free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo to all healthcare workers and EMTs who come through the drive-thru and show their work ID. While there is a coupon available for this offer, it is not required in order to receive it.

White Castle will also be delivering Crave Cases of Sliders, its cult-favorite menu item, to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in areas with a White Castle location. On April 6, team members brought 1,200 Sliders to four Detroit-area hospitals.

“In the midst of this pandemic, healthcare workers have put it all on the line to serve and take care of us. Now it’s our turn to take care of them,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a press release. “Providing free sliders and meals to healthcare workers is a way for us to show our appreciation for everything they’re doing right now.”

In addition to its Original Slider and Double Cheese Sliders, White Castle offers combination meals for its Chicken Breast Slider, Fish Slider, Chicken Rings and Chicken Ring Sliders. Breakfast options include combination meals for one or two Breakfast Sliders, a Belgian Waffle Slider or one or two Breakfast Toast Sandwiches. Other chains providing free meals for healthcare workers include Chipotle, KFC and Sweetgreen, just a few of many food brands giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.